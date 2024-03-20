Many Nigerians have expressed grieves over the fire outbreak at a female hostel at the University of Benin (UNIBEN), the Edo state capital, on Tuesday, March 19.

The fire incident was said to have razed down two rooms of the Hall 2 hostel of the university. In an earlier tweet by Ruth Nifemii, the fire service arrived at the venue of the incident without water.

The tweet reads: "Hall 2 UNIBEN is on fire, and fire service came without water." She further shared a video update of the incident, which generated emotional reactions from some Nigerians in the comment section.

Below are some of the comments:

A concerned Nigerian with the handle @FavvyEagle commented that "this is sad", and Nifemii replied to her comment that the development was very sad.

Another user with the handle @jer_llie_xx expressed concerns about the safety of the students in the room, and she responded:

"It affected two rooms, but the occupants were able to escape before it spread."

Commenting also, @ignorednonso worried about the safety of the students, and Nifemii explained:

"Everyone is fine. Just documents and properties."

In response to another commentator's exclamation, Nifemii said:

"The entire room burnt down; only the iron bunk beds remained."

UNIBEN is one of the leading federal universities in Nigeria. The school also joined others when it recently increased its tuition fee.

See the videos as shared by Nifemii below:

