FCT, Abuja - The Senator Godswill Akpabio-led senate has summoned the Chairman of the National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, General Buba Marwa over an allegation against Senator Oyelola Ashiru.

The Senate took the matter after rising from a closed-door session that started at 11.49 am and ended at 1.25 pm on Tuesday, October 22.

The Senate has set up a six-member panel Photo credit: Nigerian senate/NDLEA

According to Vanguard, the Senate has set up a six-member panel to invite all those involved in the accusation raised by NDLEA against Senator Ashiru.

