BREAKING: Senate Takes Action Over NDLEA's Allegation of Finding Drug in Senator's Ashiru Home
Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international events
FCT, Abuja - The Senator Godswill Akpabio-led senate has summoned the Chairman of the National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, General Buba Marwa over an allegation against Senator Oyelola Ashiru.
The Senate took the matter after rising from a closed-door session that started at 11.49 am and ended at 1.25 pm on Tuesday, October 22.
According to Vanguard, the Senate has set up a six-member panel to invite all those involved in the accusation raised by NDLEA against Senator Ashiru.
Source: Legit.ng
