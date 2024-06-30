Operatives of the Edo state police command have arrested the suspected killer of a University of Benin (UNIBEN) fresh graduate in Asaba, Delta state capital

The killer of the 22-year-old victim confessed to have killed Glory Adekolure and at least eight other young women

The state Commissioner of Police, Funsho Adegboye, said the police command is still investigating the tragic incident

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy

Edo state, Benin City - The Edo state Commissioner of Police, Funsho Adegboye, said the suspected killer of Glory Adekolure, a University of Benin (UNIBEN) graduate has confessed to having killed at least eight other young women.

Adekolure’s corpse was found under a tree on a street in the Iyowa Community of Benin City, close to her house after she went to school for her final clearance on Thursday, June 13, 2024.

Suspect was arrested in Asaba, Delta state capital Photo credit: @talk2veee/Nigeria Police Force

Source: UGC

The deceased was a 22-year-old final-year student in the Department of Chemistry.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Adegboye said the suspect was arrested in Asaba, Delta state capital 15 days after the tragic incident.

The police CP made this known during an interview with Channels Television, on Saturday, June 29.

“He was apprehended in Asaba, Delta state. After killing Glory, he ran away, he was aware we were trailing him and due to the painstaking investigations of our anti-kidnapping and cybercrime unit, he was arrested and confessed not only to the killing of Glory Adekolure but to the killing of eight other similar ladies.”

As reported by The Punch, Adegboye said the suspect had not been paraded yet, adding that police are still investigating the incident.

Ebonyi Varsity student found dead near river

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the Alex Ekwueme federal university community in Ndufu-Alike, Ebonyi state was thrown into mourning after a student was found dead.

The deceased, Maxwell Okeke, was reportedly kidnapped by some youths of the community before his decomposing body was found.

The public relations officer of the university, Elom Iyke Ubochi, said the student's body was recovered under the bridge of Ako stream at Nwakpu village

Source: Legit.ng