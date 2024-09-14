BREAKING: Many Trapped As Building Collapses on Students in Edo, Video Emerges
- Many students of the University of Benin were trapped in a three-storey building that collapsed on Saturday morning, situated at Ekosodin, an off-campus community
- As of the time of filing this report, the Dean of Student Affairs is said to be on the scene, coordinating rescue efforts but the collapse was attributed to a heavy rainfall
- A student disclosed to the press anonymously that a university rescue team had successfully pulled out some trapped occupants and those who sustained injuries were rushed to the hospital for medical care
On Saturday, September 14, the student community at Ekosodin, Edo state was thrown into panic when a storey building on Ekhator Street, Benin, the state capital, collapsed during the early morning downpour in the state.
UNIBEN students trapped, rescue operation continues
Ekosodin borders the University of Benin (UNIBEN) and has a huge student population as those who cannot get accommodation in the school opt to live in the area.
The Punch reported that some of the trapped students have been rescued while the search for others continues.
One of the students at the scene, who spoke to the press but pleaded anonymity, said that a university rescue team managed to evacuate some of the trapped occupants, though several were severely injured.
He stated that the injured victims were rushed to the hospital for medical treatment.
“The rescue team is still searching for one of the victims who remains trapped inside the rubble, called from inside and the rescue team has continued its search to locate and rescue her and others who are still trapped,” the student said.
The Dean of Student Affairs is said to be on the scene, coordinating rescue efforts alongside the university team.
Vanguard, Leadership and The Nigerian Tribune confirmed the development in their latest publication on Saturday.
Watch the video as UNIBEN students trapped in building collapse:
Many trapped in Lagos building collapse
Legit.ng earlier reported that a four-storey building also collapsed in Lagos state, leaving many people trapped in the accident.
Following the fire incident in some parts of the Dosunmi market around the area, the affected building was said to have been defective.
The Dosunmi market fire was reportedly caused by careless fuelling of a generator in the penthouse of one of the buildings.
