Many students of the University of Benin were trapped in a three-storey building that collapsed on Saturday morning, situated at Ekosodin, an off-campus community

As of the time of filing this report, the Dean of Student Affairs is said to be on the scene, coordinating rescue efforts but the collapse was attributed to a heavy rainfall

A student disclosed to the press anonymously that a university rescue team had successfully pulled out some trapped occupants and those who sustained injuries were rushed to the hospital for medical care

On Saturday, September 14, the student community at Ekosodin, Edo state was thrown into panic when a storey building on Ekhator Street, Benin, the state capital, collapsed during the early morning downpour in the state.

UNIBEN students trapped, rescue operation continues

Ekosodin borders the University of Benin (UNIBEN) and has a huge student population as those who cannot get accommodation in the school opt to live in the area.

The Punch reported that some of the trapped students have been rescued while the search for others continues.

One of the students at the scene, who spoke to the press but pleaded anonymity, said that a university rescue team managed to evacuate some of the trapped occupants, though several were severely injured.

He stated that the injured victims were rushed to the hospital for medical treatment.

“The rescue team is still searching for one of the victims who remains trapped inside the rubble, called from inside and the rescue team has continued its search to locate and rescue her and others who are still trapped,” the student said.

The Dean of Student Affairs is said to be on the scene, coordinating rescue efforts alongside the university team.

Vanguard, Leadership and The Nigerian Tribune confirmed the development in their latest publication on Saturday.

