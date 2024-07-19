The Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has released the longlist of Nigerian tertiary institution ratings ahead of the commencement of the 2024 admissions period. In its weekly bulletin, JAMB cited five areas of consideration in rating the higher institutions in Nigeria.

According to the JAMB bulletin, the considerations are the most subscribed institutions by candidates, the most national in terms of admission spread, the most improved in terms of gender balance, those with most international students, the admission of foreign (non-Nigerian) students, and the most compliant with admission guidelines.

Below are the 10 top universities in the list:

University of Ilorin, UNILORIN

The University of Ilorin, also known as Unilorin, is a federal university in Kwara state, Nigeria. Established in 1975, it has become one of the most sought-after institutions in the country, known for its academic excellence and research opportunities.

Unilorin offers undergraduate and postgraduate programs across various faculties, including arts, education, engineering, law, and sciences.

The university is strongly committed to community service and has established partnerships with various organisations to promote research and development. According to JAMB, 97,351 candidates applied to the institution in the 2023/2024 academic session.

University of Lagos, UNILAG

The University of Lagos, commonly called UNILAG, is a federal university in Lagos, Nigeria. Established in 1962, it is one of the country's oldest and most prestigious universities. UNILAG has a strong reputation for academic excellence, innovative research, and community engagement.

JAMB rated the institution as the second-best in Nigeria in its 2024 rating, and 75,967 applicants subscribed to the institution as of the 2023/2024 academic session. The university offers undergraduate and postgraduate programs across various faculties, including Arts, Education, Engineering, Law, and Sciences.

Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka

Nnamdi Azikiwe University, also known as UNIZIK, is a federal university located in Awka, the capital of Anambra state. Established in 1991, it was named after Nigeria's first president, Nnamdi Azikiwe, in honour of his contributions to education and development.

The university has 58,956 population of subscribers in the 2023/2024 academic session, according to the JAMB report. It has become one of the leading institutions in Nigeria, offering a wide range of undergraduate and postgraduate programs across various faculties, including Arts, Education, Engineering, Law, and Sciences.

Bayero University, Kano

Bayero University Kano (BUK) is a federal university in Kano, Kano state, Nigeria. Established in 1977, it was named after Abdullahi Bayero, the Emir of Kano from 1926 to 1953. As revealed in the JAMB bulletin, it has a subscriber population of 57,150.

The university has grown to become one of the largest and most respected institutions in Nigeria. It offers a wide range of undergraduate and postgraduate programs across various faculties, including Agriculture, Arts, Education, Engineering, Law, and Sciences.

University of Benin, UNIBEN

The University of Benin, located in Benin City, Edo state, Nigeria, has been a premier institution of higher learning since 1970. Initially established as an Institute of Technology, it was upgraded to a full-fledged university in 1971.

The university has since become one of Nigeria's leading institutions, known for its academic excellence, innovative research, and community service. It has a wide range of undergraduate and postgraduate programs across various faculties, including Agriculture, Arts, Education, Engineering, Law, and Sciences. JAMB said the institution has 55,455 applicants in the 2023/2024 academic session.

Other five universities in the top 10 categories are:

S/N Universities Subscribers 1 Obafemi Awolowo University, OAU Ife 51,437 2 University of Nigeria, Nsukka, Enugu 51,402 3 Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria 50,196 4 University of Ibadan, Ibadan 44,476 5 Federal University Lafia, Nasarawa 38,121

