“Next Generation of Global Superstars”: JAMB Sends Crucial Message To Private Varsities
- The Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has urged private universities in Nigeria to prioritise quality
- JAMB registrar, Prof Ishaq Oloyede, said private universities should keep up to standards that will promote character and learning among their students
- Oloyede charged they to employ qualified academic staff to help in imparting knowledge to her prospective students
Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering basic and tertiary education in Nigeria and worldwide
Ikwuano, Abia state - The Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has urged private universities in Nigeria to invest in research and development of new ideas.
JAMB registrar, Prof Ishaq Oloyede, said research and development is the hallmark of tertiary education and the way to raise academic superstars.
He stated this during a facility inspection of a newly established private university, Amadeus University in the Amizi community, Ikwuano local government of Abia state.
Oloyede, who was represented by the Abia state JAMB coordinator, Juliet Aniekwe, also advised the university to employ qualified academic staff.
According to The Punch, Aniekwe said it would help in imparting knowledge to her prospective students.
“Research and development of new ideas is the hallmark of tertiary education; I encourage you to invest in research to raise the next generation of global superstars who will always stand out in their various academic pursuits."
The Vice-Chancellor, Prof Samuel Nzota, said the university obtained the National Universities Commission (NUC) approval to offer 19 unique programmes in 13 departments and four faculties.
Nzota said Amadeus University has a clear vision of producing globally competitive and practically oriented graduates.
He disclosed that the university has completed structures for the provision of free internet services on campus and the digitalization of all records and results.
JAMB reacts as NYSC rejects HND graduates
Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that JAMB reacted to the inability of some HND graduates to participate in the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC).
JAMB said it should not be blamed for that as it does not control Higher National Diploma (HND) admissions.
The JAMB spokesman, Fabian Benjamin, said "accusing the Board of issues it has no mandate is preposterous"
