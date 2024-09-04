The Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has urged private universities in Nigeria to prioritise quality

JAMB registrar, Prof Ishaq Oloyede, said private universities should keep up to standards that will promote character and learning among their students

Oloyede charged they to employ qualified academic staff to help in imparting knowledge to her prospective students

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering basic and tertiary education in Nigeria and worldwide

Ikwuano, Abia state - The Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has urged private universities in Nigeria to invest in research and development of new ideas.

JAMB registrar, Prof Ishaq Oloyede, said research and development is the hallmark of tertiary education and the way to raise academic superstars.

JAMB urges private varsities to invest in research to raise global superstars Photo credit: JAMB

Source: Facebook

He stated this during a facility inspection of a newly established private university, Amadeus University in the Amizi community, Ikwuano local government of Abia state.

Oloyede, who was represented by the Abia state JAMB coordinator, Juliet Aniekwe, also advised the university to employ qualified academic staff.

According to The Punch, Aniekwe said it would help in imparting knowledge to her prospective students.

“Research and development of new ideas is the hallmark of tertiary education; I encourage you to invest in research to raise the next generation of global superstars who will always stand out in their various academic pursuits."

The Vice-Chancellor, Prof Samuel Nzota, said the university obtained the National Universities Commission (NUC) approval to offer 19 unique programmes in 13 departments and four faculties.

Nzota said Amadeus University has a clear vision of producing globally competitive and practically oriented graduates.

He disclosed that the university has completed structures for the provision of free internet services on campus and the digitalization of all records and results.

JAMB reacts as NYSC rejects HND graduates

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that JAMB reacted to the inability of some HND graduates to participate in the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC).

JAMB said it should not be blamed for that as it does not control Higher National Diploma (HND) admissions.

The JAMB spokesman, Fabian Benjamin, said "accusing the Board of issues it has no mandate is preposterous"

Source: Legit.ng