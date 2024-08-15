Bakare Adeola Zainab, a 19-year-old third-year undergraduate at the Lagos State University (LASU) in Ojo has been elected the president of her department in the institution

Zainab, who is a VP of the department and the sole female contestant in the 2024 election, secured 138 votes to emerge as the president of LASU’s philosophy programme

In a recent interview, the 300-level undergraduate spoke about her ambitions and plans for students as well as her after-school options

Bakare Adeola Zainab, a 300 level student of the Department of ‘Philosophy at the Lagos State University (LASU), has emerged as the the president of her department.

Zainab, 19, was elected president on Thursday, August 15, after securing 138 votes to defeat her major rival, Adedehin Olalekan, who polled 53 votes.

Daily Trust reported that before her emergence as departmental president, Zainab had served as vice-president of her department, which gave her the opportunity to organise a symposium, which brought together people from all walks of life into the school.

LASU: Zainab shares plan as president of her department

Also, she is the first known Vice-President of LASU philosophy elected president of the department.

In a recent interview with Daily Trust, she spoke about her ambition and bold plans if she emerged winner of the election.

Asked what she would do differently if elected, Zainab said she would bring innovative ideas towards raising funds for students who cannot afford paying their fees.

She noted that she has “Personally raised school fees for some students this semester”.

“One of the major challenges I have observed in my department are students being unable to pay their school fees.

So, I, being the president, will bring innovative ideas towards raising funds for students who cannot afford paying their fees,” she said.

“My top priority is academic excellence, career workshop and innovative grant.”

