LASU Commences Admission Process Into Part-Time Degree Programmes
- The Lagos State University (LASU) has commenced registration for admission into its Part-Time Degree Programmes
- The registration for the part-time programme which commenced on Thursday, August 1 will close in six weeks
- Prospective candidates are to pay a non-refundable application fee of N20,000 to access the application forms
Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering basic and tertiary education in Nigeria and worldwide
Lagos state - The Lagos State University (LASU) is inviting applications from suitably qualified candidates for admission into its Part-Time Degree Programmes.
The admission is for the 2023/2024 academic session at the Epe Campus, Lagos.
The closing date of the application is six weeks from Thursday, August 1, according to @LASUOfficial
The minimum age limit for enrolment into the programme is 18 years.
Method of application
According to the statement, prospective candidates are to visit www.lasu.edu.ng/epayment to pay a non-refundable application fee of N20,000 to access the application forms.
Candidates are required to fill out the application forms, upload their credentials and submit their forms online. Thereafter, they will be invited for screening.
Successful Candidates will be required to pay an acceptance fee of N30,000 and a medical fee of N30,000.
Available LASU part-time degree programmes
- Accounting
- Agricultural Science
- Business Administration
- Computer Science
- Economics
- History and International Studies
- Industrial Relations and Human Resource Management
- Mass Communication
- Political Science
LASU announces cut-off mark for admission
Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that LASU announced 195 as the cut-off mark for the 2024/2025 academic session.
The university added that interested UTME candidates must also have a minimum of 5 O'Level Credits including English Language and Mathematics.
The third criterion is that applicants must choose LASU as a first choice in the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB)
Adekunle Dada (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Adekunle Dada is a journalist with over 5 years of working experience in the media. He has worked with PM News, The Sun and Within Nigeria before joining Legit.ng as a Politics/Current Affairs Editor. He holds a B.Sc. in Mass Communication from Lagos State University (LASU). He can be reached via adekunle.dada@corp.legit.ng.