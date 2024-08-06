The Lagos State University (LASU) has commenced registration for admission into its Part-Time Degree Programmes

The registration for the part-time programme which commenced on Thursday, August 1 will close in six weeks

Prospective candidates are to pay a non-refundable application fee of N20,000 to access the application forms

Lagos state - The Lagos State University (LASU) is inviting applications from suitably qualified candidates for admission into its Part-Time Degree Programmes.

The admission is for the 2023/2024 academic session at the Epe Campus, Lagos.

The closing date of the application is six weeks from Thursday, August 1, according to @LASUOfficial

The minimum age limit for enrolment into the programme is 18 years.

Method of application

According to the statement, prospective candidates are to visit www.lasu.edu.ng/epayment to pay a non-refundable application fee of N20,000 to access the application forms.

Candidates are required to fill out the application forms, upload their credentials and submit their forms online. Thereafter, they will be invited for screening.

Successful Candidates will be required to pay an acceptance fee of N30,000 and a medical fee of N30,000.

Available LASU part-time degree programmes

Accounting

Agricultural Science

Business Administration

Computer Science

Economics

History and International Studies

Industrial Relations and Human Resource Management

Mass Communication

Political Science

