Lagos State University (LASU) has announced 195 as the cut-off mark for the 2024/2025 academic session

The university added that interested UTME candidates must also have a minimum of 5 O'Level Credits including English Language and Mathematics

The third criterion is that applicants must choose LASU as a first choice in the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB)

Lagos state, Ojo - Lagos State University (LASU) has listed three key criteria Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) candidates must meet to secure admission into the tertiary institution.

The state-owned university said interested applicants must have chosen LASU has his/her first choice institution.

Also, the UTME candidates must have a minimum of 5 O'level credits including English Language and Mathematics.

This was contained in a short statement shared via the university X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @LASUOfficial on Tuesday, June 25.

LASU added that the third criterion is that interested applicants must score a minimum of 195 in the 2024 UTME.

The tweet reads:

“Three most important criteria for gaining admission into LASU for the 2024/2025 academic session:

1. Minimum of 5 O'Level Credits including English Language and Mathematics

2. Minimum of 195 score

3. Choose LASU as a first choice in JAMB

Keep following us to get detailed notice to prospective students, in due course.”

Legit.ng recalls that the National Universities Commission (NUC) accredited 44 courses submitted by LASU, Ojo.

The Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello, said 43 of the 44 courses assessed secured full accreditation.

Olatunji-Bello disclosed that only Computer Science Education got an interim accreditation from the October and November 2023 assessment exercise.

