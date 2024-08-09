Coursemates at the Lagos State University (LASU) exchanged gift items among themselves and it was fun

In a video shared on TikTok, the students were seen embracing each other in the classroom during the gifting moment

The students are of the LASU School of Agriculture, Epe Campus and the gifting happened during their corporate week

Some students of the Lagos State University (LASU) are trending online after they organised a gifting day.

In a video trending online, the students had fun in the classroom exchanging gifts among themselves.

LASU coursemates exchanged gifts during their FYB week. Photo credit: TikTok/@the_pinnacles24.

Source: TikTok

The video was shared by @the_pinnacles24, who said the gifting was done anonymously, with the receivers not knowing who was gifting them.

The students are from the LASU School of Agriculture, Epe Campus, and they were observing their corporate week.

Students were seen handing gifts to each other and also exchanging hugs in the classroom.

The video is captioned:

"Corporate Day with a twist! We call it Anonymous Gifting Day, where surprises and laughter fill the air! Join us as we capture the thrilling moments and priceless reactions when our classmates discover their secret gift-givers!"

Watch the video below:

Reactions as students exchange gift items

@Floki said:

"My own coursemates no sabi pass to steal charger."

@mardiyatuu said:

"My course mates no fit do this one. Na only amebo them sabi."

@Bibby reacted:

"Are you sure everyone will get a gift?"

@Raymonwhiziee said:

"This is so beautiful. Memories that will last forever."

@Boy Swayy said:

"Please how did y'all fix them up anonymously? I'd love to recreate."

@Mamacita said:

"Please the last lady on white and black should shows us the complete dress."

@VARIETIES STORE said:

"If them do this for my department, I no fit see 1 thing collect sha. I no dey go class."

LASU throws banter with a graduate

Meanwhile, the Lagos State University told one of its graduates to return the graduation gown she used for her ceremony.

The 27th convocation of LASU saw the student graduating with an LLB, and she posted a photo saying goodbye to the school.

In a swift reaction, LASU told the student goodbye as well but urged her to return the graduation gown she used.

Source: Legit.ng