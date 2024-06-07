The Lagos State University (LASU) told one of its graduates to return the graduation gown she used for her ceremony

A Nigerian lady has received a funny reaction from LASU after she posted her graduation photos on X.

The lady, Titilope B. Ibrahim, shared a nice photo to celebrate her graduation after the 27th convocation ceremony of LASU.

The lady said goodbye to LASU and the school replied. Photo credit: X/Titilope B. Ibrahim and LASU.

Titilope took to X to tell LASU goodbye, but this attracted a swift response from the school's X handle.

She wrote:

"Bye! @LASUOfficial. T.B Ibrahim LL.B (HONORS!!!)"

The school immediately responded, telling Titilope to return the graduation gown she had used.

The school said:

"Bye, Titilope. Please remember to return our gown."

The interesting banter between the school and its graduates drew the attention of netizens, some of who laughed in the comment section.

See the banter below:

Reactions as LASU throws banter with graduate

@DamilolaTolu1 said:

"Let her finish shining nah."

@belikebaddy said:

"See as handler dey do."

@Sammykeyz11 said:

"I wish my school has a handle as this... Transcript and original result for don comot since."

@Nasir1on1 said:

"Hehe. Quite a sense of humour."

@Ugochukwu_96 said:

"She go return am now. Allow her to snap enough pictures first."

@GeniusHawlah said:

"If na UNILORIN, them go say it's not bye-bye but see you again."

@ReginaldAaron4 said:

"If na me go school for lasu, I no go return the gown. E too fine abeg."

@Erbdoul said:

"Lol, that was wild but still beautiful at the same time. I love the connection."

LASU best-graduating student unveiled

Meanwhile, the best-graduating students from all the faculties in Lagos State University (LASU) Ojo, have emerged.

OLANIYI Mubaraq Olawale, from the Faculty of Education, emerged as the overall best-graduating student with a CGPA of 4.98.

The students were unveiled during the 27th convocation ceremony held at the main campus on Wednesday, June 5.

Source: Legit.ng