Olaniyi Mubaraq Olawale has recorded a major feat at the Lagos State University (LASU)

The young bright student secured the top spot as the best graduating student in Accounting Education at LASU with a remarkable 4.98 CGPA

LASU disclosed this on Thursday, May 30, during the 27th convocation ceremony, held in Lagos state

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

Olaniyi Mubaraq Olawale has emerged as the overall best-graduating student of the Department of Accounting Education at Lagos State University (LASU) for the 2023/2024 academic session.

Olaniyi Mubaraq Olawale emereged as the overall Best-Graduating at LASU with a 4.98 CGPA. The Vice Chancellor, Prof. Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello, confirmed. Photo credit: @LASUOfficial

Source: Twitter

The institution disclosed this in a post on its website on Thursday, May 30 and noted he graduated with a 4.98 CGPA.

This management of the institution @LASUOfficial, tweeted:

"Introducing our Best Graduating Student for the 2023/2024 Academic Session - OLANIYI Mubaraq Olawale from the department of Accounting Education with CGPA: 4.98

"Peerless."

LASU 27th convocation: 153 bag first class

Meanwhile, a total of 153 out of the 8,670 students that are graduating during the 27th convocation ceremony of LASU, are graduating in the first class category, the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello, disclosed.

In a chat with journalists on Thursday at the main campus of the university in Ojo, Lagos, she added that 98 doctoral degree holders would also graduate.

The VC also added that for Masters, Olaitan Aminat Damilola with a CGPA of 4.78 (Educational Management) is the best graduating student for 2022/2023 in this year’s ceremony.

She said:

“Out of the 8,670 students that are graduating for 1st Degree programmes in the University, 153 came out with First Class, 3,029 are graduating with second class Upper Division, 715 are graduating with second class Lower Division, 228 are graduating with a Pass and 195 are graduating with Non-Classified Degrees.

“Out of the 2,164 Postgraduate students that are graduating, we have 375 Postgraduate Diplomas, 962 Academic Masters, 672 Professional Masters, 89 Doctor of Philosophy and 66 Professional Doctoral Degrees.”

Professor's son emerges UNILAG's overall best student

Legit.ng earlier reported that Professor Folasade Ogunsola, the vice chancellor of UNILAG, disclosed at the pre-convocation briefing that David emerged as the overall best for the 2021/2023 academic session.

According to Professor Ogunsola, the university produced 340 First Class graduates. A further breakdown shows that 97 of the first-class graduates came from the Faculty of Management Sciences, and 57 and 47 from the Faculty of Science, with 57 and the Faculty of Engineering, respectively.

Source: Legit.ng