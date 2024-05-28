Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering education in Nigeria and worldwide.

FCT, Abuja - A call has gone to all tertiary institutions in Nigeria to embrace the central admission processing system (CAPS) implemented by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB).

Legit.ng understands that the implementation of CAPS was meant to automate and streamline Nigeria's admission procedures.

JAMB CAPS is an online platform developed by Prof. Ishaq Oloyede-led agency to streamline the admission process for tertiary institutions in Nigeria. Photo credit: @l_teefah

The call for cooperation from higher institutions was made by Professor 'Niran Adetoro, the vice-chancellor (VC) of Gerard University of Medical Sciences, Imope-Ijebu, Ogun state, during the maiden matriculation ceremony of the institution held recently.

According to the don, achieving the objectives of the institution was paramount, hence its leadership would do all it takes to encourage the advancement of learning while reaching out to all persons without distinction of race, creed, sex, political or religious conviction to enroll in the institution.

He added that the opportunity for higher and liberal education is impossible if the admission process is not properly done.

Furthermore, the Professor of Social Informatics expressed appreciation to the management of JAMB for its "immense contributions" towards the smooth take-off of the institution.

JAMB CAPS: Oloyede speaks

In his response, JAMB registrar, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, who was represented by the Ogun state coordinator, Hakeem AbdulHameed, congratulated the management of the institution on its maiden matriculation ceremony and urged them to make compliance on CAPS their watchword.

Abdulhameed charged the pioneer students of the specialised institution to make sure their studies take priority above any other matter and be good examples to those who will come after them.

