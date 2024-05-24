A young Nigerian girl on the brink of giving up on her university education has received a huge boost

The brilliant girl scored 331 in the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) and is her school's best student

She had intended to quit school after her West African Examination Council (WAEC) exam due to a financial challenge and wept on hearing she got a scholarship

Angel Alale, a Nigerian girl who scored 331 in the 2024 UTME, has been given a full scholarship.

Educare CEO Alex Onyia shared the heartwarming development on X with a video of Angel crying in class.

Angel Alale scored 331 in the UTME. Photo Credit: @winexviv

Source: Twitter

According to Alex, Angel, whose dad is late, was to stop schooling after her WAEC exams but now has a big chance to further her studies.

JAMB candidate Angel wept hard in class

Alex revealed that Angel's UTME score was the best in her school and one of the highest in the country, according to JAMB's results breakdown. In the clip, the girl wept uncontrollably in class upon hearing she got a full scholarship.

Alex said her reaction touched his heart and expressed how delighted he is to sponsor her studies. In his words:

"Angel Alale has just been informed of her full scholarship. She has been crying uncontrollably.

"She lost her dad and was planning on stopping school after her WAEC exams. She scored 331 in JAMB which makes her the best in her school.

"This has touched my heart differently and I will be forever happy and privileged to support her education journey. She is a star!"

Watch the video below:

Netizens appreciate Alex Onyia

@Lithmike said:

"Omo the kind stuff oluwa they arrange for u in years to come ehhh overflow na understatement."

@charles_mbride said:

"Well-done brotherly. More grace. More favour. More joy. More of everything good. Cheers!"

@henrysco1 said:

"Many talent out there. This is great thing you're doing. Wish I have the capability to support this movement."

@popoyeh said:

"You are a Knight...

"Yes, not all Knights wear shining armours.

"May the Lord Almighty continue to prosper you as you bring joy to others."

@thedavidglobal said:

"This is beautiful. I am so happy for her .

"Thank you so much."

@darkskintalks said:

"Angel Alale, I can only imagine all the emotions . @winexviv thank you for all you are doing, you are making a dent on the universe, God bless you."

@Izusixtus said:

"@winexviv this is me thanking you so much for all you do, it's only God that can repair you back. You are a brother."

@VICTORIAAM38522 said:

"For this a great kindness,may the Lord continue to bless you beyond measure...

"This is great."

JAMB candidate offered scholarship for scoring 323

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a company had offered a scholarship to a boy who scored 323 in the UTME.

Idris became a viral sensation after the CEO of Educare, Alex Onyia, publicised his performance in the 2024 UTME and the sorry state of his school.

Idris was schooled in an uncompleted building in Kogi state but still scored very high in the exam, which recorded a mass failure. In a tweet, Alex revealed that Bere-mont Group had offered Idris a full scholarship and would donate books to his school to support other students.

Source: Legit.ng