A Nigerian girl did exceedingly well in the West African School Certificate Examination (WASCE) but could not continue

The girl wrote the WAEC examination in 2023, but she has remained at home due to a lack of resources to register for JAMB

Her story was shared on X by Alex Onyia, who said Wigwe University founded late Access Bank CEO would offer the girl scholarship

Wigwe University, founded by the late Access Bank CEO Herbert Wigwe, is set to support the education of a brilliant girl.

The girl, Ani Oluebube Stephani, sat for her WAEC in 2023 but could not proceed to the university after that.

Wigwe University would support Oluebube if she passes JAMB next year. Photo credit: X/Alex Onyia and Wigwe University.

The story was shared on X by Alex Onyia, who said Oluebube lacked the money to register for JAMB.

This is despite doing exceedingly well in the WASCE, where she scored 9Bs and 1 A.

Oluebube's WAEC result shows that she scored A1 in marketing, B2 in economics, B3 in civic education and B3 in English language.

Brilliant girl to get support from Wigwe University

Also, Oluebube scored B2 in Igbo language, B3 in mathematics, B2 in biology B3 in chemistry and B3 in physics.

Alex further said that Wigwe University, Isiokpo, would support Oluebube in furthering her education if she does well in JAMB next year.

He said:

"Good News. Wigwe University will be supporting her education and, in addition, offer her scholarships in a related course of study if she does well in her JAMB next year."

Reactions as girl does well in WAEC

@SienceTalk said:

"Nigeria is the only place where students are required to take 3 examinations- SSCE, UTME and Post-UTME for university admissions."

@DCO_Danny said:

"I think a lot needs to be done to identify some young people in this kind of situation in most communities. They need every support they can get to enable them to have the platform to utilise their God-given gift/ability."

