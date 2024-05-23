Several days after she sat for the 2024 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), a young girl finally saw her result

This is because it was previously withheld by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) and investigated

She released her UTME score on social media and got people talking as it caught netizens' attention

A Nigerian girl, Desire Mfon-Obong, has celebrated finally seeing her UTME result, which had previously been under investigation.

Taking to the social media platform Facebook, an elated Desire displayed a screenshot of the SMS she got containing her score.

Desire Mfon-Obong scored 201 in the UTME.

"Jamb has finally release my result that was under investigation ," Desire captioned her Facebook post.

The science student scored 210 on aggregate. Desire had 50 in English, 61 in physics, 56 in biology and 43 in chemistry.

Desire's score ranks her in the 24% of candidates who scored 200 and above in the UTME.

Netizens react to the released UTME result

Sampson Otamiri Unchechukwu said:

"Them don open portal."

Jude D Victor said:

"I think they reduced you score, I don't trust their investigation."

ẞmall Teddy said:

"Please where did you write urs?"

Ebube Celestine said:

"I haven't seen mine ooo it telling me unable to charge."

Mhiz Ella said:

"My second jamb score after scoring 254 first time to study medicine. Mtwwww."

Boy's withheld result released

In a related development, JAMB had released the result of a boy previously withheld.

The commercial student scored 190 on aggregate: 48 in English, 53 in economics, 46 in government and 43 in commerce.

Teryi's score got people talking, with some questioning the rationale behind his result being withheld, given his 190 aggregate. Other internet users, however, joined the young student in celebrating his UTME performance. The 2024 UTME had a mass failure, with 76% scoring 199 and below.

JAMB releases additional withheld results

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that JAMB had released more withheld UTME results.

JAMB maintained that the 36,540 UTME results would be in addition to the 531 UTME results previously released by the board.

The examination board also dismissed the report that its website had been hacked and planned to reschedule the UTME candidates whose results were held for another exam.

