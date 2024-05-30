JAMB introduced a system known as the Central Admissions Processing System (CAPS), designed to simplify admission seekers' journey

Makurdi, Benue state - Titus Isah Lemut, the Benue state coordinator of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), has made a speech on how to admit students on the central admission processing system (CAPS).

Speaking recently when the rector of the Intercontinental College of Technology (I'CCT), paid a courtesy call on the Benue state office of JAMB, Lemut advised tertiary institutions to comply strictly with the board's guidelines on admission procedures. JAMB as a body conducts the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) every year.

In the same vein, Lemut counselled the visitors that, once their institution is added to the Integrated Brochure and Syllabus System (IBASS), candidates would be able to pick the school as their choice.

Furthermore, the state coordinator advised the I'CCT rector, Iorbee Simon, and his team to publicise their school through advocacy and sensitisation programmes.

Rector seeks cordial relationship with JAMB

Simon, who led a three-man delegation to the Benue state office, Makurdi, briefed the state coordinator on the operations of the new college and the need to establish a cordial relationship with JAMB as the college had just been accredited by the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE) to commence operations.

Therefore, he said, part of the reasons for the visit was the need to inform JAMB about the take-off of the institution as well as explore all opportunities of synergising with the board to achieve the institution's operational objectives.

