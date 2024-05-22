A student who was already in 200 level found out that the admission she was given was fake and not approved

She was studying law at the Nnamdi Azikiwe University (UNIZIK) Awka and had already written some examinations

The student had to go back and write UTME again and gained admission to the University of Nigeria Enugu Campus

PAY ATTENTION: Leave your feedback about Legit.ng. Fill in this short form. Help us serve you better!

A Nigerian lady gained admission into UNIZIK, but she did not know that the admission was fake.

The lady has come out to narrate her experience after she was told she is not an authentic UNIZIK student.

The lady said she wrote JAMB again and got in UNEC. Photo credit: TikTok/@fallon_of_afrika.

Source: TikTok

The lady, Fallon Ajaegbu shared the experience she had when her admission was quashed and her dream temporarily dashed.

Fallon was studying law and was due to proceed to 200 level after writing her exams, but that did not happen.

Fallon said she started investigating when she discovered that her result was missing after others were released.

UNIZK student withdraws from school

She later discovered that she did not have authentic admission and had to withdraw from UNIZIK.

In her words:

"That period was a terrible time, but I’m happy I didn't let it deter me."

Despite having a fake admission, Fallon was still able to pay school fees for the period she was a student at UNIZIK.

She said:

"In year one we were still doing registration and they gave us one account to pay our school fees. I had reg number after clearance I did with my mates, I knew there was problem when my results started missing, that’s how I started my investigation."

As a solution to her predicament, Fallon went back and wrote the Unified Tertiary Matriculations Examinations (UTME) again.

This time around, she got admission into the University of Nigeria Enugu Campus (UNEC) where she is now studying law and in final year.

See her story below:

Reactions as lady gets fake admission

@Precious said:

"Unizik? Make I go check my own abeg."

@Oscar Daniel said:

"How come you were paying school fees? Didn't you guys have a portal for that."

Student of Ahmadu Bello University Zaria writes JAMB

In a similar story, a lady who is a student at Ahmadu Bello University (ABU) Zaria, went back to register for JAMB UTME, and her score was trending.

The lady shared her result on Facebook, noting that she scored an aggregate of 293 after trying for the third time.

The result showed that the UTME candidate scored 65 in English, 79 in physics, 63 in biology and 86 in chemistry.

Source: Legit.ng