First-class engineering graduates from Adeleke University, Ede, Osun state, have been offered automatic employment

The founder of the university, Adedeji Adeleke, made the announcement at the 10th undergraduate and 6th postgraduate convocation ceremonies

Adeleke, who is the father of Nigerian music star, Davido, said the gesture will provide the graduate a seamless transition from academic life to professional career.

Ede, Osun state - The father of music superstar, Davido, and founder of Adeleke University, Ede, Osun state, Adedeji Adeleke, has offered automatic employment to first-class engineering graduates of the institution.

Dr Adeleke urged the first-class graduates to aim for postings to Ondo and Ogun States so they can serve at Pacific Energy plants during their National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) year.

He stated this at the 10th undergraduate and 6th postgraduate convocation ceremonies of the institution in Ede over the weekend.

According to Vanguard, he further stated that the gesture is aimed at providing practical experience and a seamless transition from academic life to professional careers.

The billionaire said automatic employment will be offered to the graduates after their service year is done.

“Try as much as possible to get NYSC to post you to either Ogun State or Ondo State, where we have our power plant. You are welcome to serve at the plant, and after your service year, you have an automatic job.”

