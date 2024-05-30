Claims have appeared online saying the APC-led government is giving out N250,000 empowerment grants to all Nigerians

An image of Zainab Ahmed, the immediate past minister of finance, budget and national planning, was connected with some of the words in the claim

A fact-checking platform investigated the claim and shared its findings in a report published recently

FCT, Abuja - A Facebook page, Jobs and Travels, posted a link claiming the existence of an empowerment grant of N250,000 initiated for all Nigerians by the All Progressives Congress (APC) government.

The post, published on May 5, 2024, has garnered over 8,700 reactions, 2,000 comments, and 100+ shares as of Thursday, May 30, 2024.

Most commenters on the post indicated interest, prompting a fact-checking platform, Dubawa, to investigate the claim.

Verification of purported APC-led govt's grant

The platform said it clicked on the link and found no content that showed registration or eligibility for a federal government grant.

Instead, the TGuideWeb website showed how Nigerians can obtain a visa sponsorship opportunity in the United States (USA).

The media platform submitted:

"The link attached to the post did not depict a state-owned initiative.

"In addition, spammers and scammers use the information on such websites to carry out mischievous deeds. Therefore, users should beware of the hoax website."

