Garki, Abuja - The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has said that candidates who want to access any of its services must do so by creating a profile.

JAMB, in a statement on Monday, May 6, obtained by Legit.ng, said the profile must be created through the functionality of its sort codes (55019 or 66019), and admission seekers can send their NIN through their unique phone number to either of these sort codes.

JAMB withdraws waiver to NOUN students, others

The examinations body, therefore, advised all candidates who desire to undertake part-time, sandwich, National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN) students, and other related programmes to send to 55019 or 66019 as done by the regular candidates, who register for the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

JAMB said:

"This is because the waiver given to these categories of candidates aspiring through such programmes has been withdrawn.

"This measure is aimed at addressing all loopholes being used by fraudsters to compromise candidates' records using the unsecured registration channels allowed for these set (sic) of candidates."

It would be recalled that before now, part-time, sandwich, NOUN students and other candidates under such categories, had registered with JAMB without going through the process of sending their NIN to 55019 or 66019 using their unique phone number to create a profile.

However, the Professor Ishaq Oloyede-led agency said with its recent discovery, "through the confessions of arrested fraudsters as well as the review of the Board's processes", it became necessary to bring all transactions and updates under the same secured procedure.

Candidates fond of abusing exemptions - JAMB

Furthermore, JAMB disclosed that each process that it had exempted or liberalised for the comfort of candidates had ended up being abused.

It said:

"Consequently, going forward, all candidates, even those ones, who had engaged our platform previously but had not integrated their NIN, phone (SIM) as well as new entrants, would have to create a profile using their NIN and phone number to access any of the services of the Board and this would be tied to their personal records for life."

JAMB stated that since 2021, it has integrated its platform with the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) and required all candidates aspiring to register for the UTME to send their NIN to either of its sort codes to be registered.

It is understood that the system then pulls their details (name, Date of Birth, etc.) from the NIMC database with their phone number tied to this profile, thus, making their details unique to them.

Also, all other candidates before 2021, who had approached the Board for certain services, were in the past, simply requested to create a profile but their NIN was not integrated using their phone numbers.

JAMB said:

"Now, such candidates, if they require any further service from the Board, would have to follow the same procedure of sending their NIN to 55019 or 66019 using their phone number to be on the same data platform as those from 2021 upwards."

JAMB promised that it will continue to devise new ways of strengthening its existing security features to ensure that it renders uncompromised services to candidates while protecting national data.

