FCT, Abuja - The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has advised computer-based test (CBT) centres billed to host the upcoming supplementary UTME, to be wary of the pitfalls of others during the just-concluded 2024 UTME that led to the rescheduling of the examination.

Legit.ng reports that the examination is slated for Friday, 21st and Saturday, June 22, 2024.

A total of 24,535 candidates would sit the rescheduled UTME examination in 18 centres across Akwa Ibom, Delta, Edo and Kwara states. Photos credit: Prof Is'haq O. Oloyede

According to JAMB's latest bulletin, the body's registrar, Professor Ishaq Oloyede, at a virtual meeting with affected centres, which was hosted from the headquarters of the agency on Friday, June 7, 2024, urged centres to avoid any forms of infractions that could undermine the examination and attract sanctions from the Board.

It would be recalled that the affected centres had their examinations cancelled on account of substantial non-compliance with laid-down rules and regulations.

Prof. Oloyede frowned at the level of alleged laxity and compromise witnessed in many of the centres stating that the board would not tolerate "anything that would negatively impact its image."

Furthermore, he explained that the decision to reschedule the examination was considering there might be innocent candidates among the candidates so as not to subject them to punishment unjustly.

Earlier, Legit.ng JAMB announced that 24,535 candidates of the 2024 UTME have been rescheduled to retake the exercise at their chosen examination towns on Saturday, June 22, 2024.

The examination board also announced that the 3,921 results of the 2024 UTME, which were earlier withheld for further investigation, have been released.

