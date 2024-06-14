JAMB registrar, Professor Ishaq Oloyede, has held a meeting with some UTME CBT centres

Affected Centres had their UTME 2024 examinations cancelled on account of substantial non-compliance with laid-down rules

Ahead of the rescheduled exam, Prof. Oloyede noted at least four violations that led to the supplementary exam

FCT, Abuja - The registrar of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Professor Ishaq Oloyede, has listed some of the infractions that led to the rescheduling of the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UMTE) for thousands of candidates.

Legit.ng reports that a total of 24,535 candidates would sit the rescheduled UTME in 18 centres across Delta, Akwa Ibom, Edo and Kwara states. The examination is slated for Friday, 21st and Saturday, June 22, 2024.

UTME supplementary exam to cost N100m - JAMB

According to JAMB's latest bulletin, Oloyede at a virtual meeting with affected centres, which was hosted from the headquarters of the agency on Friday, June 7, 2024, pointed out that the decision to reschedule the examination would gulp a whopping N100 million.

The former vice-chancellor of the University of Ilorin (UNILORIN) promised that the full complement of examination officials as obtained with the main examination would be deployed regardless of the number of centres involved in the rescheduled examination.

Furthermore, while listing some of the infractions, the registrar said these included the substitution of candidates and the creation of illegal entrance other than the approved entrance with a view to smuggling in "professional examination takers."

Others are compromising security operatives, the influx of unauthorised persons into the examination halls, in addition to other undisclosed infractions to avoid jeopardising ongoing investigations, among others.

UTME 2024: Infractions that led to supplementary exam:

Substitution of candidates. Creation of illegal entrances. Compromising security operatives. The influx of unauthorised persons into the examination halls.

UTME 2024: JAMB meets CBT centres

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that JAMB advised computer-based test (CBT) centres billed to host the upcoming supplementary UTME, to be wary of the pitfalls of others during the just-concluded 2024 UTME that led to the rescheduling of the examination.

Prof. Oloyede frowned at the level of alleged laxity and compromise witnessed in many of the centres stating that the board would not tolerate "anything that would negatively impact its image."

