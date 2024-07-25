A top official at the National Education Research Development Council (NERDC), has passed away

Prof. Ismail Junaidu, NERDC executive secretary, gave up the ghost on Thursday, July 25, while on official assignment

Meanwhile, confusion sets in as reports disclosed that the Professor slumped and died but a source within the agency has shared what happened

The Executive secretary of the National Education Research Development Council (NERDC), Prof. Ismail Junaidu, is dead.

Junaidu reportedly died in the wee hours of Thursday, July 25, in Damaturu, Yobe state, where he was attending the Joint Consultative Committee on Education (JCCE) programamme.

As reported by Daily Trust, details of his death were sketchy, but a source who pleaded anonymity disclosed that the deceased slumped and died.

However, the claim was refuted by an official of NERDC.

“He did not slump, death just happened,” the official told Daily Trust.

Meanwhile, his corpse is being conveyed to Katsina for burial, which is later on Thursday.

