JAMB has paid over N2.6 billion to CBT centres involved in the 2024 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME)

Legit.ng understands that this is a part of JAMB’s promise to remit to the CBT centres, the service charges it would collect on their behalf alongside the UTME/DE registration fees

The update comes as JAMB conducts its supplementary UTME on Friday, 21st and Saturday, June 22, 2024

Bwari, Abuja - The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has paid a total sum of N2,688,708,000 to owners of Professional Testing and Certification Centers (PTCs) and privately-owned CBT centres.

Legit.ng reports that the payment was for services these centres rendered during the 2024 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

This is contained in JAMB's latest bulletin made available to Legit.ng.

While 27 JAMB-owned PTCS were paid N92,596,500, 733 privately-owned CBT centres received the largest share: N2,596,111,500.

JAMB divulged that it was only proper to promptly settle obligations as and when due to promote and sustain a cordial working relationship with partners who discharged their duties creditably.

The board promised to continue to continue to ensure that every UTME candidate is guaranteed unfettered access to higher education through the provision of a level playing field for all.

JAMB reiterated its commitment to continue to leverage state-of-the-art technology, not only to deliver quality assessment but also to protect the integrity of its examinations.

Source: Legit.ng