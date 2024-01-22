Nigeria's examination body, JAMB, has said names of candidates are not changeable on its portal

JAMB noted that UTME candidates have been asked to effect any change they wish to do via the NIMC platform

JAMB stated that the changes should be made by the UTME or DE candidates before proceeding with registration proper

FCT, Abuja - The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has told candidates sitting for the 2024 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) that names are not changeable on its portal.

JAMB said candidates had been advised to effect all necessary changes on the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) platform before proceeding with UTME/direct entry (DE) registration.

The examination body stated that any information it pulled from the NIMC platform "remains untampered".

JAMB stated this while quoting a tweet on X (formerly Twitter) on Monday, January 22.

The post reads:

"Please, note that names are not changeable on the JAMB portal. Candidates had been advised to effect all necessary changes on the NIMC platform before proceeding for (sic) UTME/DE registration as any information pulled from that platform by JAMB remains untampered."

UTME 2024: JAMB, NIMC set to meet

Meanwhile, Premium Times reported that one week after the commencement of the sales of forms for the 2024 UTME, prospective applicants have expressed frustration over the challenges faced in their efforts to either link their mobile telephone lines with their National Identification Number (NIN) or ‘incorrect’ information contained in their NIN details.

Legit.ng reports that as part of the examination body’s measures to counter malpractices like impersonation, JAMB mandated candidates willing to participate in the examination to use their NIN for the application process.

But following increasing complaints by applicants, their parents, or guardians, JAMB said it already scheduled a meeting with the leadership of the NIMC - the body in charge of NIN.

