FCT, Abuja - The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has released date registration for the 2024 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) will begin.

According to the board, the sales of form for the 2024 UTME will begin on Monday, January 15 and end on Monday, February 26, The Nation reported.

Fabian Benjamin, the Public Communication Advisor (PAC) for JAMB, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday, November 29, adding that the UTME will hold between April 19 and 20 in 2024.

Below is his statement:

“Based on the series of recommendations emanating from a two-day Information Technology (IT) and Management Retreat held between 26th and 28th, November 2023, the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), has fixed 15th January to 26th February 2024, for the sale of its Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) application document.

“Meanwhile, 7th March 2024, has been slated for the 2024 MOCK-UTME, while the main UTME will hold from 19th to 29th April 2024.

“Candidates are expected to print their examination slips as of 10th April 2024. Candidates are enjoined to take note of these dates and other advisories issued by the Board in relation to the administration of the examination. They are also to visit the Board’s website @www.jamb gov. ng for any other information.”

JAMB is the regulatory body that conduct entrance examination for tertiary institutions in Nigeria, the examination is referred to as the UTME.

