Pharmacist and cybersecurity enthusiast John Alade advised prospective candidates for the 2024 UTME to consider nursing over pharmacy if they plan to relocate and work abroad as healthcare workers

The advice was given as the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) announced the commencement of registration for the 2024 UTME

Reactions have trained Alade's advice on social media as many agree with the pharmacist's X post

Ahead of the 2024 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), prospective candidates have been advised to pick nursing as a preferred course of study, especially if they have plans to relocate abroad as a health worker.

John Alade, @sir_johnalade, a pharmacist and cybersecurity enthusiast, gave the advice as the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) announced the commencement of registration for the 2024 UTME on Monday, January 15.

John Alade, a pharmacist, advises 2024 UTME candidates to pick nursing as course of study if they have plans to relocate abroad as a health worker.

"If japa is in your plans as a prospective healthcare worker, go for nursing instead of pharmacy," Alade posted on X.

He further explained in a subsequent tweet that pharmacists' relocation pathways are really difficult and quite expensive compared to other health workers.

Nigerians react

Rahman, @afolabirasman, said:

"I wish I knew these things earlier and didn't give up on going for nursing. Now if they give you course wey you no like, stay at home, learn a skill and attend jamb tutorials again.. you'll be glad you did."

@tiimilehinnn said:

"I was angry when I got nursing instead of medicine but I didn’t know my God had bigger plans for me ."

SochiUzoma, @SochiUzoma, said:

"Best advice. Nursing, radiography and medlab have ease of conversion. Pharmacy is harder and expensive."

@dadyroc said:

"Wish I had this admonition when I was in SS3. Wasted years in pharmacy school and ended up with Nursing. Same Nursing I looked down on."

Williams Ogugua Ezegrim, @EzegrimO, said:

"This is underrated, I rejected pharmacy for radiography after being informed that the quota for nurses for the session has been met. A decision I don't regret."

UTME 2024: Education expert advises parents, schools

Meanwhile, the board chairman of MIMS Educational Services, Prince Adesegun Ogungbayi, said parents and schools who desire success for their wards in the 2024 UTME “have a big role to play”.

The education expert who has mentored a lot of former Jambites exclusively shared some tips with Legit.ng.

“Firstly, the parents and schools must ensure that the children and students have written and passed the West African Senior School Certificate Examination or National Examination Council (NECO) and passed very well or prepare extensively to register based on awaiting results of 2024 WASSCE," he said.

