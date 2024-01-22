WAEC will on Tuesday, January 23, commence its maiden free CBT mock examination

Legit.ng reports that the test will be for the 2024 first-series WASSCE for private candidates

In a statement, WAEC stated that all prospective candidates are free to participate in the examination

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has 9-year experience covering basic and tertiary education in Nigeria and worldwide

Yaba, Lagos state - The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has announced the start of its maiden free computer-based mock examination, for the 2024 first-series West African Senior Secondary School Examination (WASSCE) for private candidates.

The mock examination slated for Tuesday, January 23, to Wednesday, January 24, is open to all prospective candidates as noted by Moyosola Adesina, the acting head, public affairs, WAEC national office, Lagos.

WAEC, in November 2023, adopted CBT for WASSCE. Photo credits: The West African Examinations Council, WAEC - Nigeria, Covenant University

Adesina noted that candidates are expected to log on to the mockcbt.waec.org.ng portal from their mobile phones or personal computers to take the examination.

The examination body's release partly reads:

“WAEC has scheduled a free mock examination for all the prospective candidates for the first-ever Computer-Based WASSCE for private candidates, 2024- first series which starts on Wednesday, 31st January 2024.

"The mock examination will be held on the 23rd and 24th of January, 2024. Candidates are expected to log on to the mockcbt.waec.org.ng portal from their mobile phones or personal computers to take the examination.

"The mock examination portal will be accessible all day, for the two days.

"Candidates would be allowed to access the mock examination page a second time if the first attempt fails."

Expert reacts to WAEC’s introduction of CBT

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the board chairman of MIMS Educational Services, Prince Adesegun Ogungbayi, said the decision of WAEC to adopt the Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode in the conduct of the Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE), "should not call for celebration".

Ogungbayi said he would be interested to see how the initiative works when it makes its debut in February 2024.

Ogungbayi expressed doubts, saying education stakeholders might not be entirely convinced by WAEC's new idea.

