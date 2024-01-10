The federal government is set to commence the disbursement of conditional cash transfers to vulnerable Nigerians in Lagos state

283,003 households are to benefit from the Renewed Hope Conditional Cash Transfer (CCT) Programme in the next six months

Economic Shock Response Cash transfer and the Extended Regular Cash Transfer (ER-CT) will cover the 20 LGA and LCDA's

Lagos state - No fewer than 283,003 households in Lagos state are to benefit from the Renewed Hope Conditional Cash Transfer (CCT) Programme.

More than N30 billion will be transferred to residents across the 20 Local Government Areas and 37 Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs) in the state in the next six months, The Nation reported.

This was disclosed during the Renewed Hope Enrollment Training for 186 Cash Transfer Facilitators in the state.

The first tranche will come from the Economic Shock Response Cash transfer while the second will come from the Extended Regular Cash Transfer (ER-CT).

The Lagos Commissioner for the Ministry of Wealth Creation and Employment Akinyemi Bankole Ajigbotafe said each beneficiary will receive #25,000 per circle, for three payment circles, culminating in total financial support of #75,000.

Ajigbotafe said beneficiaries of the second component which is Extended Regular would get #10,000.00 bi-monthly, bringing the total to #60,000.00.

As reported by NAN, he said:

“With this, the Federal Government established a time-limited economic shock Response – Cash Transfers (ESR-CT) of N25,000 for 283,003 poor and vulnerable households (PVHHs) in Lagos state to cushion the effect of the ongoing economic reforms as mandated.

“A total of 283,003 poor and vulnerable households have been mined for enrolment into conditional cash transfer in the state.

“This includes 209,385 mined Poor and Vulnerable Households and 73,618 from the National Social Register (NSR) and Rapid Response exercise."

