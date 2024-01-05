JAMB remix past question publication has been recommended to young Nigerians sitting for the 2024 UTME

Legit.ng understands that the JAMB remix past questions are treated like textbooks and study aids than the conventional past questions

Ahead of the registration for the 2024 edition of the UTME, a foremost educator, Adesegun Ogungbayi spoke to Legit.ng and endorsed 'JAMB remix past questions'

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has 9-year experience covering basic and tertiary education in Nigeria and worldwide

FCT, Abuja - The board chairman of MIMS educational services, Lagos, Adesegun Ogungbayi, has advised parents of candidates seeking entry into Nigerian universities to obtain the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) past questions.

Ogungbayi in an interview with Legit.ng, said intending candidates of the 2024 Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) must treat the past questions thoroughly.

According to the Lagos-based education expert, lessons teachers must create time to correct the students before they proceed to register for the UTME.

JAMB candidates will need to prepare very well to excel in the UTME 2024 exam. Photo credit: Ogungbayi Adesegun

Source: Facebook

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

'Parents need to get UTME past questions'

Ogungbayi told Legit.ng:

“Parents and schools need to get UTME past questions for the Jambites, and the best that was drawn in line with the UTME syllabus is JAMB Remix past questions which is a typical base.

“So, before they obtain the registration form, they must all attain 100/100 on all the past questions, topic by topic. No memorisation of solutions, and the lessons or school teachers must create time to correct them before certifying them to register for UTME.”

JAMB denies hike in UTME registration form

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that JAMB debunked reports it increased the registration fee for its UTME) for 2024.

The board said the cost of purchasing the UTME form remained N3,500 despite an increase in its cost of production and the harsh economic realities.

2024 UTME: Why candidates will pay more

Legit.ng also reported that JAMB said the extra money UTME candidates will be paying was meant for the operators of the Computer Based Test (CBT) centres.

Professor Ishaq Oloyede, the JAMB registrar, said the operators have charged the money to cover the high fuel cost in the country.

DE exams: JAMB announces verbal reasoning

Meanwhile, JAMB said direct entry (DE) candidates will undertake cognitive and verbal reasoning tests from 2024.

Prof. Oloyede said the test will measure the candidate’s skills and not be the usual subject test.

Source: Legit.ng