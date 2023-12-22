Young Nigerians can live and study in Italy with some of the privileges in the south-central European country

Many of Italy's institutions perform well in the QS World University Rankings, appearing in the top 200 each year

Legit.ng reports that Italy is widely considered an affordable destination for international students

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9-year-experience covering basic and tertiary education in Nigeria and worldwide

Rome, Italy - @wakawaka_doctor, a prominent content creator on X who connects people with relocation opportunities overseas, has shared a piece of information where he said interested persons can study in Italy for as low as €200 (about N198,951).

Legit.ng reports that Italy is a popular destination for international students. According to Study Link, Italy offers more affordable tuition fees than other European countries.

Nigerian students can study in Italy. Photo credit: shapecharge

Source: Getty Images

Guide to studying in Italy in 2024

There are reportedly around 32,000 international students in Italy, including independent students and those on exchange programmes.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

@wakawaka_doctor, in a recent social media post, said the International English Language Testing System (IELTS) is not required to study in Italy.

His tweet reads:

"You can study in Italy for as low as €200.

"It closes next month. No IELTS. HND can apply. You can move with family."

Legit.ng verifies some of the claims made by the travel lifestyle expert.

Italy's family visa requirements

Per the Consulate General of Italy in Boston, the family visa allows entrance into Italy to a relative (spouse, children, or dependent parents) of a non-European Union (EU) citizen holding a regular Italian permit of stay.

This means that if you have a family member who is an Italian resident, you can join them through the Italian family reunification visa. However, before you can apply for the visa, your family member must apply for authorisation for you to come. This is done in Italy.

Is HND accepted in Italy?

The equivalent of a Higher National Diploma (HND) in Italy is typically the "Diploma di Laurea." According to a travel vlog, 'Catching up with Ola', whether an HND from another country is valid in Italy would depend on various factors, including the specific educational institution, the curriculum, and the recognition of qualifications between the two countries.

It is advisable to contact the relevant Italian authorities or educational institutions to determine the validity and potential equivalency of an HND in Italy.

Ola, the vlogger, said:

"If you want to study in Italy with your HND, don't worry, because there are schools that would give you admission."

In a similar vein, a study abroad consultant, @Bright_dejoseph, once shared a list of universities in Italy that accept HND for Masters on X (formerly Twitter.

They include the University of Trento, Università Ca' Foscari, and the University of Trieste.

Do you need IELTS to study in Italy?

Yocket Study Abroad stated that while most Italian universities do not require IELTS, candidates can easily get admission to Italy universities without IELTS by submitting any other English language proof such as English proficiency from their previous university.

What month to apply to Italy universities?

Application deadlines for Italian universities vary depending on each institution.

FindAMasters, a directory of Master's degrees and postgraduate qualifications at universities around the world, said Italian universities have two intakes per year, the autumn intake and the winter intake. If you are part of the autumn intake, you will start your degree in September or October.

If you would rather start your Masters at the beginning of a calendar year, you can opt for the winter intake.

The application start time is usually December, while acceptance letters are normally issued from January.

Study cost in Italy

Information seen on a platform that matches students with universities, Erudera, said public university bachelor's degree programmes typically range from €900 - €4,000 per year in Italy. Most universities offer students the opportunity to pay tuition fees based on their family income.

Students can pay as little as €160 per year if they prove a lack of monetary funds needed for the tuition fee, Erudera noted.

Queen Elizabeth Commonwealth Scholarships open

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Queen Elizabeth Commonwealth Scholarships (QECS) is open.

The scholarship offers a unique opportunity to study for a two-year Master’s degree in a low or middle-income Commonwealth country, according to a piece of information seen on the website of The Association of Commonwealth Universities.

Study opportunity in Sweden

Meanwhile, @wakawaka_doctor shared a piece of information where he urged prospective migrants to opt for Sweden.

The travel lifestyle expert said Nigerian youths and other interested persons can move with their families to Sweden, adding that there is no need for IELTS.

Expert shares Iceland ‘Japa’ opportunity

Legit.ng also reported that an X user who connects people with relocation opportunities in Europe, @Cherrychristie2, shared a piece of information where she said Iceland is still tuition-free.

Public universities in Iceland do not charge tuition fees.

Source: Legit.ng