Young Nigerians can live and study in Sweden with some of the privileges in the Northern European country

Legit.ng reports that the Swedish higher education system is top-rated and universities in the country offer courses and programmes taught in English

In Sweden, people can get 30-100 per cent tuition waivers and work (unlimited hours) while studying

Stockholm, Sweden - @wakawaka_doctor, a prominent content creator on X who connects people with relocation opportunities overseas, has shared a piece of information where he urged prospective migrants to opt for Sweden.

Legit.ng reports that studying in Sweden is free of charge for citizens of the European Union (EU)/European Economic Area (EEA) and those with a permanent Swedish residence permit.

Get tuition waivers in Sweden

Studying in Sweden is different from studying in other countries because the country's universities have an open climate with a strong focus on group work. The Swedish education system focuses more on your academic interests.

@wakawaka_doctor, in a recent tweet, said Nigerian youths and other interested persons can move with their families to Sweden, adding that there is no need for the International English Language Testing System (IELTS).

He wrote:

“If you are looking for an option asides Canada and UK, Sweden is open.”

Get 30-100% tuition waivers

Move with family

No need for IELTS

Accepts NECO

Work while you study (unlimited hours).

