The York University in Canada is giving full scholarships to international students for undergraduate and postgraduate programs in 2024

A man abroad who shared this information released the school's official link, encouraging Nigerians and others to apply

Speaking further on the international study opportunity, he said it is worth over N37 million for four years

A man has informed netizens of a full-funded study opportunity offered by York University in Ontario, Canada.

He appealed to Nigerians and other international study hopefuls not to let this opportunity slip away.

In a TikTok video, he explained that the scholarship opportunity is worth $45k (over N37 million) and is open to those interested in undergraduate and postgraduate programs.

He sounded a note of warning to interested folks to ensure they apply before the February 15, 2024 deadline.

A statement by the school on its website confirms one doesn't need an offer of admission to apply.

"As a reminder you do not need an offer of admission to apply for scholarships, awards and bursaries but you must be an applicant to York University. Complete the application early so that you are considered for the most awards possible, and remember to check award deadlines, the statement reads.

People react to the scholarship information

GenX said:

"Do not come to Canada, trust me this is all a lie, don't listen to this bs."

Ph_Girl said:

"My brother no vex nah only Canada they give scholarship??

"Wetin happen to Germany, Switzerland, Finland, U.K, UAE?? Etc."

mahajanhp said:

"I think if it's true not easy .its a competition. and for how many students 1 or 5 or 10?"

Rockstar said:

"Stop making it easier, scholarship isn’t easier and perphaps just few people are selected internationally by the school..at most 100 students."

oluwatosinakande said:

"Thanks for the information. But I wanted to apply and when I click on international student . it’s asking for my number."

James Franklin Kanya said:

"Check out the immigration situation in Canada as of now!"

funmilayo james said:

"I will have to apply for a course first right and please does it cost any money to apply?"

Mk said:

"Government just made law students must have 20k."

PatriciaMB05 said:

"You can study for free but live on the street."

