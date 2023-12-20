A man has shed light on specific courses to study for those seeking easy routes to Canada permanent residency

He said the courses are in hot demand and dared anyone who doubts to run an online search on some of them

He started his list with a course called trades, which concerns semi-skilled and low-skilled workers

To make things easier, a man abroad has highlighted four courses one can study in Canada to land permanent residency easily.

In a TikTok video, the man advised people that studying any of the four courses is a PR guarantor, stressing that they are in hot demand.

Courses to study for Canada permanent residency

The first course he mentioned was trades. According to him, it is highly in demand and can cater to low-skilled and semi-skilled workers.

The second he stated was nursing. He said health enthusiasts can take International Educator Nurse programs (IEMs) or practical nursing programs in Canada.

He explained that the course is tailored to give one basic nursing skills and prepare one for the National Council Licensure Examination (NCLEX).

When passed, one would get licensed in Canada, and the good thing about being licensed in Canada is you can work in the United States.

He said the third and fourth courses are early childhood education and IT-related, respectively.

For the IT-related course, he specifically mentioned software development, SQL database, cyber security or business analytics.

The man noted that people already in Canada can take advantage of this information.

People share their thoughts on his list

Anthony said:

"No course in Canada will 100% guarantee you for s PR."

KAF said:

"I’m not regretting of choosing plumbing because people always give me hope."

mathewagyemang said:

"I am heavy equipment technician mechanic I have decided to study diploma at Cambridge college Canada."

demolinks said:

"Sir, I have been looking forward to go for a course on truck driving and I haven’t seen a Sch for it yet for international student."

Superman said:

"I got admission as an undergraduate at the University of Manitoba. Please advise what’s the best course when I finish my University 1."

Afia Pokuaa said:

"YayyyyTeachers (Early Childhood Education, my field) God please help me."

