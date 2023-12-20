A Canada-based man has taken to social media to itemise some courses international students should shy away from

According to him, studying such courses in Canada would amount to a waste of financial resources and effort and gave reasons

The man's video sent social media users into a frenzy and raised many questions as people sought his help

A man based in Canada has highlighted six courses Nigerians and other international students should avoid studying in the North American country.

In a TikTok video, @apyankyera23 emphasised the importance of reading courses with well-paying jobs in Canada.

He added that some courses have little or no chance of earning high and can even be done by people without professional degrees.

The courses he listed to be avoided are:

1. Agriculture.

2. Business management.

3. Arts or graphic design.

4. Law.

5. Journalism.

6. Logistics but one is advised to do truck driving.

He said accounting and software engineering are good courses to study.

People sought his help regarding other courses

Archimedes said:

"Can you share anything about petroleum engineering?"

With God everything is possible said:

"Yes you're right."

Engineer Lukman said:

''Please colleges the offer electrician course."

Ewura Adjoa Luxury said:

"Um interested but who is helping?"

Nana Adjei Sikapa said:

"Please sir, what of early childhood education or plumbing??"

Abu maj. said:

"Thank u sir for u information first i will try how i come to there!"

OB said:

"I don't fully agree with u on hospitality."

user4094064394196 said:

"Please what about masters in urban planning and science of education."

