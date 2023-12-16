Young Nigerians can live and study in Iceland with some of the opportunities in the Northern European country

Reykjavik, Iceland - An X user who connects people with relocation opportunities in Europe, @Cherrychristie2, has shared a piece of information where she said Iceland is still tuition-free.

Legit.ng reports that public universities in Iceland do not charge tuition fees.

Iceland is still tuition-free

Iceland has a vibrant student life, both for local and international students. People who study there are also promised a high-quality education. On that account, Nigerian youths can take advantage of the opportunity.

@Cherrychristie2 wrote recently:

“Iceland is still tuition-free and application has started. You can move with family for Master's study and there is no age limit for Bachelor's program.

"Good news: No tuition fee required. Work hours 25hrs. Salary range €800 ~€2500. How long it takes students to get a job (1 week to three months).

"The University of Iceland is one of the free universities with more English programs. Admission opens in December (2023), so you need to get prepared now.

"You will pay an administrative fee of $500 (after admission). Then your proof of fund €1456/month for a single person; €1900/month for couples."

Documents needed for resident permit application

Unconditional admission letter Police character certificate Travel health insurance (Must cover the whole Schengen; 12 months) International passport Passport photograph

Things to know about studying in Iceland

Student work hours is 25 per week. Post-graduation work permit (PGWP) is now three years. Iceland living expenses is high. There is no minimum wage in Iceland so the pay is good and negotiable. Iceland is very cold. The Icelandic language is difficult even though a good percentage of people speak English. Iceland's population is just around 372,000 but it has a well-educated population.

It is noteworthy that the proof of fund is multiplied by 12 months and no history of the account is needed, just a sum.

Click here for information about studying in Iceland.

It is advised that applicants have all requirements because their admission application timeline is very short.

How to apply

To apply to the University of Iceland for Bachelor's programme, check out the information below:

Admission started December 12: For some universities in Iceland, you might not be able to apply with just your high school certificate. You need to provide a one-year university transcript. So OND or transcript of a diploma completed after high school.

For Masters, you can apply with your BSc directly (they don't accept HND).

Check here for further details.

Scholarship is also reportedly available.

Extra information

People with low GPAs can apply but that category of people is advised to apply for their BSc. With that, they have a higher chance of getting admitted because they are considered to already have previous knowledge of the course. A Master's is two years, BSc is three years.

List of some universities in Iceland

University of Iceland

University of Akureyri

Agricultural University of Iceland

