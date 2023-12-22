Queen Elizabeth Commonwealth Scholarships 2024, targeted at students who are committed to creating change in their communities, have emerged

The scholarships are considered a life-changing opportunity to experience a new country and culture

The Queen Elizabeth Commonwealth Scholarships will also broaden horizons, and build a global network that will last a lifetime

London, United Kingdom (UK) - The Queen Elizabeth Commonwealth Scholarships (QECS) is open.

The scholarship offers a unique opportunity to study for a two-year Master’s degree in a low or middle-income Commonwealth country, according to a piece of information seen on the website of The Association of Commonwealth Universities.

With Nigeria a middle-income Commonwealth country, citizens of the West African nation can apply for the Queen Elizabeth Commonwealth Scholarships 2024.

Each year, there are two opportunities to apply for QECS – cycle 1 opens in November/December and cycle 2 opens in March/April. Nigerian youths and other interested applicants only need to submit one application, but candidates are welcome to apply more than once (condition apply).

What does the scholarship cover?

Fully-funded tuition fees

One-off arrival allowance

Research Support Grant (on request only; subject to approval)

Living allowance (stipend) for duration of award

Return economy flights to host country

How to apply

Look through the list of countries and universities hosting scholarships in this cycle. Visit the relevant university website for more information on your chosen course using the links included below. Complete and submit a QECS application for your chosen university/course by clicking the ‘Apply now’ button. Once you’ve clicked apply, you’ll be directed to a log in page. If you don't already have a myACU account, click get ‘get started’ in the right hand corner of the page to start your application. Submit an application to your chosen university for admission to your chosen course.

Applications are now open and will close on January 10, 2024.

Click here to view the QECS application guidelines.

