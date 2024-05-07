Global site navigation

BREAKING: Jubilation as JAMB Releases Results of Additional 531 UTME Candidates
Education

by  Adekunle Dada

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering basic and tertiary education in Nigeria and worldwide

FCT, Abuja - The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has released an additional 531 results of the recently conducted Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examinations (UTME)

The Public Communication Advisor of the Board, Dr Fabian Benjamin, disclosed this in a statement issued in Abuja on Tuesday, May 7.

JAMB releases results of an additional 531 UTME candidates
JAMB releases results of additional UTME candidates Photo credit: @drpenking
Source: Twitter

Benjamin said JAMB had proceeded with the screening of over 64,000 withheld results due to cases of examination misconduct, The Nation reports.

The additional release of results has taken the total number of UTME results released to 1,842,897.

Source: Legit.ng

