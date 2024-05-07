Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering basic and tertiary education in Nigeria and worldwide

FCT, Abuja - The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has released an additional 531 results of the recently conducted Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examinations (UTME)

The Public Communication Advisor of the Board, Dr Fabian Benjamin, disclosed this in a statement issued in Abuja on Tuesday, May 7.

Benjamin said JAMB had proceeded with the screening of over 64,000 withheld results due to cases of examination misconduct, The Nation reports.

The additional release of results has taken the total number of UTME results released to 1,842,897.

