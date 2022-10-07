Wasiu Oduwole, an Ogun state indigene and a trader has been hospitalised and is currently blind after being attacked by a monarch, Nureni Oduwaye

It was gathered that Oduwaye attacked Wasiu for allegedly dancing with his wife during a birthday party in Sagamu

Emerging reports have it that the police is trying to cover the case due to the influence of the monarch, an allegation the police have denied

Ogun, Sagamu - Wasiu Oduwole petty trader from Ikenne, in the Sagamu Local Government Area of Ogun State, is currently hospitalised with one of his eyes blinded.

As reported by the Punch newspaper, Wasiu was kicked in the eye by Nureni Oduwaye, a traditional monarch from the same community.

The Police Public Relations Officer, SP Abimbola Oyeyemi confirmed the incident, while stating that the case will be brought before the court in due time. Photo: NPF

Source: Facebook

Legit.ng gathered that the incident between the two transpired at the Moore Blessing Hotel, Ikenne-Sagamu, when the monarch attacked Wasiu for allegedly dancing with his queen.

While recounting his ordeal, Wasiu, in a sick and excruciating condition, stated that the monarch, his wife (the queen), and other guests were all invited to a birthday party at the Moore Blessing Hotel by the celebrant known as Iya Alaje.

Before the commencement of the birthday party, Wasiu revealed that he was contracted by the hotel’s owner, Yakub Omobolanle, to prepare 14 plates of fish pepper soup for guests at the event.

He said when he commenced preparation of the fish pepper soup, he discovered that the ingredient was not enough.

Wasiu said when the guest started feasting on the pepper soup, the hotel’s owner complained about how it was prepared.

He said:

“I told him it wasn’t my fault and that the ingredients were insufficient. After I was done with the cooking, I went into the bar and met the owner of the hotel, the celebrant, Iya Alaje, her husband, and a woman, who I never knew was a queen. I started apologising to them and I was told not to worry.

“The celebration was ongoing when the monarch, Nureni Oduwaye, entered. The deejay was playing and everyone was dancing. I was surprised as the celebrant and the queen were singing secular music. I commended them because people of their age and status don’t usually like secular music, let alone knowing the lyrics.”

Wasiu said suddenly; the monarch, who was already wearing an angry expression on his face, asked him to identify himself, and he told him that he was a relative of the hotel’s owner.

The monarch was said to have angrily dashed to his car, adding that the hotel owner and the celebrant’s husband ran after him. Still, Iya Alaje’s husband returned and instructed him to apologise to the monarch.

Wasiu said:

“The queen was even asking what I did wrong, but for the sake of peace, I went to apologise to him. When I got to where he was, I started begging him. I told him I was informed that he was annoyed because I was dancing with his queen and said I did not dance with her.

“As I was attempting to lie down to continue begging, he used his leg to kick my left eye. The injury in my eye was so severe that I was rushed to a nearby hospital from where I was transferred to the Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital.”

Wasiu wants justice, accuses police of complacency

Wasiu, at present, is seeking justice, and he revealed that the monarch only checked on him once after an extended stay in the hospital.

It was gathered that the Police Command in Ogun state was informed officially of the incident and are yet to carry out an investigation.

Wasiu’s mother, Shakirat, also alleged that the police were trying to write off the case due to the monarch's influence.

She said:

“When I saw my son in the hospital, I almost fainted. I was advised to report the case to the Area Commander, Sagamu, and when we got there, I was crying and explaining to him, but he said we would have to settle the case.

"He said he is the son of a king and the person responsible for my son’s condition is also a king and for that reason, we have to settle the case. I am speaking up because I want justice for my son; the police have refused to carry out any investigation.”

The owner of the hotel, who confirmed the attack on Wasiu, said the monarch had been acting unremorseful.

Omobolanle said:

“When I was told that the monarch became angry because Wasiu was dancing with his queen, I had to tell him that I was the one who invited Wasiu to prepare the catfish and that he does not know his queen. He was just acting annoyed. The husband of the celebrant told Wasiu to beg the monarch and it was in the process of begging that the monarch kicked his eye.

“I was the one that rushed him to a hospital and paid the hospital bill. I have been told that Wasiu no longer sees with the eye.”

Monarch keeps mute, as police confirm incident

Oduwaye, when contacted, said he had visitors and could not talk to our reporter.

“You must come to Shagamu if you want to hear the facts from me,” he added.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, SP Abimbola Oyeyemi, confirmed the incident.

He said:

“The area commander confirmed that the case was reported and that it had been investigated and concluded. He said the case should have been charged to court on Monday but the monarch said he was sick and came in the evening.

“So, he told both parties to come on Wednesday so the matter could be charged to court but the complainant did not show up. If the complainant shows up, we will charge the case to court.”

