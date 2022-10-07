Kola Abiola, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP), is planning to drop his ambition

This was revealed on Friday, October 7, by a chieftain of the PRP who said Kola may announce his withdrawal from the race soon

The chieftain added that Kola's consideration is influenced by the massive support Peter Obi and Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu are getting from Nigerians

The growing popularity of Peter Obi (Labour Party) and Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu (All Progressives Congress) is making Kola Abiola, the son of late MKO Abiola, reconsider his presidential ambition.

A source who spoke with Independent on Friday, October 7, said the Kola, the flagbearer of the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP), may withdraw from the race anytime soon.

The popularity of Obi and Tinubu is making Kola change his mind (Photo: @PeterObi, @tsg2023)

Why Kola may drop presidential ambition - Source

The source explained that Kola had expected that a lot of Nigerians who love what his late father stood for and his efforts to bring about Nigeria's democracy will back him.

According to the source who is a chieftain of PRP, Kola's calculation was that persons from the southwest will rally towards him and make his father's pan-Nigerian dream come true at last.

Tinubu, Obi's fame got in the way

However, Kola, as the chieftain who chose to remain unnamed stated, is now changing his mind and will announce his decision as to who to support between Tinubu and Obi.

The anonymous chieftain said:

“He had thought he will disrupt the space especially given the love Nigerians had for his late father and the fact that the election will be taking place 30 years after the June 12 1993 election. However, I think the ambition of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu who is popular in the South-West and Peter Obi who has many youth followership is making him have a rethink.

“Things are not going as he had expected and he may quit the race very soon. We are still awaiting his decision on whether he will pull out now or declare support for any of the leading candidates on election day.”

