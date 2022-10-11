On Tuesday, October 10, President Muhammadu Buhari conferred national honours on 449 Nigerians and friends of Nigeria (foreigners).

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

President Buhari on Tuesday conferred national honours on 449 Nigerians and friends of Nigeria. Photo credit: Femi Adesina

Source: Facebook

Notable among the awardees include Buhari's late Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari, Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo state; Director General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO), Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala; Registrar of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Ishaq Oloyede; the Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, among others.

See the full list below:

President Muhammadu Buhari conferred national honours on 449 Nigerians and friends of Nigeria On Tuesday, October 10. Source: @gimbakakanda

Source: Twitter

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

President Muhammadu Buhari conferred national honours on 449 Nigerians and friends of Nigeria On Tuesday, October 10. Source: @gimbakakanda

Source: Twitter

President Muhammadu Buhari conferred national honours on 449 Nigerians and friends of Nigeria On Tuesday, October 10. Source: @gimbakakanda

Source: Twitter

What are the national honours in Nigeria?

The tradition of conferring national honours on distinguished citizens started in 1964 during the era of Alhaji Tafawa Balewa with the enactment of National Honour Act 5 of 1964.

The Act, which retroactively took effect from October 1, 1963 (before it was established), empowers the president to honour deserving citizens who have contributed to the nation's development and progress in any field of endeavour.

What are the categories of national honours in Nigeria?

There are eight categories, namely:

Grand Commander of the Order of the Federal Republic (GCFR) Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger (GCON) Commander of the Order of the Federal Republic (CFR) Commander of the Order of the Niger (CON) Officer of the Order of the Federal Republic (OFR) Officer of the Order of the Niger (OON) Member of the Order of the Federal Republic (MFR) Member of the Order of the Niger (MON)

The highest honour is GCFR

GCFR is the highest honour in Nigeria and is believed to be meant for presidents and past Heads of State (though the Act does not say anything on this).

There are, however, two exceptions: Chief Obafemi Awolowo and Moshood Kashimawo (MKO) Abiola.

Awolowo received GCFR without becoming Head of State. President Shehu Shagari gave him that award for his outstanding service to Nigeria before and after independence.

Also, President Buhari, in 2018, announced the conferment of the GCFR on Moshood Kashimawo (MKO) Abiola, the presumed winner of the June 12, 1993 election.

National honours: President Buhari honours K1 with MON

Meanwhile, one of Nigeria's finest Fuji musicians, King Wasiu Ayinde Marshall, also known as K1, is one of the latest celebrities to receive national honour from the federal government.

K1 was among the over 400 Nigerians who received national honours from President Buhari on Tuesday, October 11.

He was conferred with the rank of Member of the Order of the Niger (MON).

Source: Legit.ng