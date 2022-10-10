The 2023 general election will not be an easy ride for the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) as Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) makes another strategic appointment.

As reported by Channels TV, Chief Dan Ulasi was appointed by Atiku as the Technical Adviser on Contact & Mobilisation (South East) under the umbrella of his presidential campaign council.

Atiku Abubakar has continued to make strategic appointments as he aims to become the successor of President Muhammadu Buhari: Photo: Atiku Abubakar

Source: UGC

In a statement issued by Atiku's spokesperson Paul Ibe, on Sunday, October 9, the appointment of Ulasi was also followed up with the appointment of Don Pedro Obaseki as a Media Presidential Consultant.

Ibe said:

“Ulasi, who hails from Anambra State, is an experienced politician who has served the Peoples Democratic Party in different capacities both in Anambra State and at the national secretariat of the party.

“Pedro is a seasoned media personality from Edo State with rich experience in political communication.”

Source: Legit.ng