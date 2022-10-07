Nyesom Wike, the governor of Rivers state, left the PDP BoT members speechless when they visited him in their efforts to persuade the aggrieved governor to let peace reign

A Source privy to their meeting revealed that Wike told the PDP leaders that it was Atiku that persuaded him to be his running mate, even when he nominated a former governor from south-south

Atiku insisted on Wike, and after he agreed, the former vice president went to pick Okowa, the Delta state governor and made a disappointing speech at the unveiling of Okowa

Port Harcourt, Rivers - Fresh details have emerged on what transpired between the Rivers state governor, Nyesom Wike, and selected Peoples Democratic Party’s Board of Trustees (BoT) members during their visit to Port Harcourt on Tuesday, October 4.

According to The Punch, the acting chairman of the BoT, Adolphus Wabara, led the delegation to meet with the aggrieved governor.

List of PDP BoT members that visited Wike in Rivers state

Others in the delegation included the former minister of special duties and inter-governmental relations, Tanimu Turaki; Ibrahim Idris, an ex-governor of Kogi state.

There are 4 others who traveled to the Rivers state capital to find lasting solutions to the crisis rocking the party.

According to sources, Wike wasted no time in telling the delegation how the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, had severally failed to honour his promises to the 5 governors who insisted on the removal of Iyiorchia Ayu, the party’s national chairman.

The source, who is a PDP chieftain who served in the Uche Secondus-led executive, said Wike told the delegation that it was Atiku that begged him to be his running mate but went ahead to select Ifeanyi Okowa, the governor of Delta state.

Did Wike really want to be Atiku's running mate?

Wike was said to have nominated a former governor of a south-south state to serve as Atiku’s running mate, but the former vice president insisted on Wike.

The source statement reads in part:

“Wike told them Atiku disappointed him. He said he didn’t bargain for vice president; it was Atiku who begged him. When he eventually agreed and he expected them to work something out, he came back to say he had picked Okowa.

