A lot is happening in the camp of the ruling All Progressives Congress, a few months before the 2023 general elections

This time around, about two thousand members of the ruling party defected to the opposition party, the PDP in Yobe state

This development however might threaten the chances of the party's success in the forthcoming general elections as they are still trying to convince Nigerians in order to retain power in 2023

On Wednesday, October 12, no fewer than thousand 2,000 All Progressives Congress (APC) Supporters dump the All Progressive Congress and Join PDP in Yobe state.

According to them, they can never continue supporting the ruling APC despite the failures and fake promises made by President Muhammadu Buhari/Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe state and the party.

The defectors vow to work for Atiku

The decampees also pledge to support and canvas more votes for Atiku Abubakar, PDP flagbearer, in the forthcoming Presidential election, Rivers Mirror confirmed.

