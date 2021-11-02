NUC Names 198 Approved Federal, State, Private Universities in Nigeria

The National Universities Commission (NUC) has released a full list of all approved federal, state, and private universities in Nigeria.

This is contained in the NUC's bulletin released on Monday, October 18.

The National Universities Commission (NUC) releases list of all approved federal, state, and private universities in Nigeria. Photo credit: PIUS UTOMI EKPEI/AFP

The list shows Nigeria currently has 45 federal universities, 54 state universities and 99 private universities, making a total of 198.

The list of approved 198 Nigerian universities:

There are 45 federal universities in Nigeria, according to the National Universities Commission (NUC). Source: www.nuc.edu.ng

There are 54 state universities in Nigeria, according to the National Universities Commission (NUC). Source: www.nuc.edu.ng

There are 99 private universities in Nigeria, according to the National Universities Commission (NUC). Source: www.nuc.edu.ng

List of federal, state and private universities approved to run post-graduate programmes

In another report, the NUC has released the list of federal, state and private universities that have the approval to operate post-graduate programmes, that is, Masters and PhD degrees.

The list was published on the commission’s official website. The NUC expressed worry that some universities in the country are running unapproved postgraduate programmes.

It added that some institutes are awarding postgraduate degrees, either on their own or through unapproved affiliations with Nigerian and foreign Universities.

