The National Universities Commission (NUC) has released the list of Nigerian universities that have the approval to operate distance learning centres.

The commission in a bulletin published on Monday, September 20, also stated that the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN) which has 72 study/resource centres nationwide is currently the only approved open university in Nigeria.

12 universities that have the NUC’s approval to operate distance learning centres:

1. Distance Learning Centre, University of Ibadan.

2. University of Lagos, Distance Learning Institute.

3. The University of Abuja, Centre for Distance Learning and Continuing Education.

4. The University of Maiduguri, Centre for Distance Learning.

5. Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Centre for Distance Learning.

6. Modibbo Adama University of Technology, Yola, Centre for Distance Learning.

7. Ladoke Akintola University of Technology Open and Distance Learning Centre.

8. Distance learning Centre, Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria.

9. Lagos State University Open and Distance Learning and Research Institute.

10. Joseph Ayo Babalola University Centre for Distance Learning.

11. The University of Nigeria, Nsukka Centre for Distance and e-Learning.

12. Federal University of Technology Minna, Centre for Open Distance and e-Learning.

Proposed private universities awaiting FG’s final approval

Meanwhile, the NUC has also released the list of new proposed universities that are awaiting the federal government’s approval.

The proposed universities were listed in the NUC’s bulletin published on Monday, September 20.

The promoters of the proposed private universities have successfully submitted their letters of intent at the NUC new Board Room.

FG names 58 illegal universities in Nigeria

In another related development, the NUC has announced that the federal government has closed down not less than 58 tertiary institutions across Nigeria.

The NUC on its official website stated that the affected universities were closed for violating the Education (National Minimum Standards, etc.) Act CAPE3 Law of the Federation of Nigeria 2004.

The important notice was made available to all citizens, especially prospective undergraduates. In addition to these, the commission said some other institutions are undergoing further investigations and/or ongoing court actions in a bid to prosecute the proprietors and recover illegal fees and charges on subscribers.

