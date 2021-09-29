FG Releases Full List of Federal, State and Private Universities Approved to Run Post-Graduate Programmes
The National Universities Commission (NUC) has released the list of federal, state and private universities that have the approval to operate post-graduate programmes, that is, Masters and PhD degrees.
The list was published on the commission’s official website.
The NUC expressed worry that some universities in the country are running unapproved postgraduate programmes.
It added that some institutes are awarding postgraduate degrees, either on their own or through unapproved affiliations with Nigerian and foreign Universities.
The commission stated:
PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app
“Such practices are not only unethical, but also antithetical to time-tested quality assurance best practices. The qualifications/awards resulting therefrom are not recognized.”
According to the NUC, below is the list of universities that have the approval to offer postgraduate programmes (Masters and PhD) as of 15th April 202:
Federal Universities
- Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University, Bauchi
- Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria
- Air-Force Institute of Technology Kaduna
- Alex Ekweme Federal University, Ndufu-Alike, Ebonyi
- Bayero University, Kano
- Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta
- Federal University of Petroleum Resources, Effurun
- Federal University of Technology, Akure
- Federal University of Technology, Minna
- Federal University of Technology, Owerri
- Federal University Oye Ekiti, Ekiti State
- Federal University, Dutse
- Federal University, Dutsin-Ma
- Federal University, Kashere
- Federal University, Lafia
- Federal University, Lokoja
- Federal University, Wukari
- Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike
- Modibbo Adama University of Technology, Yola
- National Open University of Nigeria, Lagos.
- Nigerian Defence Academy, Kaduna
- Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka
- Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife
- University of Abuja, Gwagwalada
- University of Agriculture, Makurdi
- University of Benin, Benin City
- University of Calabar, Calabar
- University of Ibadan, Ibadan
- University of Jos, Jos
- University of Lagos, Akoka
- University of llorin, llorin
- University of Maiduguri, Maiduguri
- University of Nigeria, Nsukka
- University of Port Harcourt, Port Harcourt
- University of Uyo, Uyo
- Usmanu Danfodiyo University, Sokoto
State Universities
- Abia State University, Uturu
- Adamawa State University, Mubi
- Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba-Akoko
- Akwa Ibom State University, Ikot Ikpaden
- Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma
- Bauchi State University Gadau
- Benue State University, Makurdi
- Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University, Uli
- Cross River University of Technology, Calabar
- Delta State University, Abraka
- Edo University, Iyamho
- Ebonyi State University, Abakaliki
- Ekiti State University, Ado-Ekiti,
- Enugu State University of Science and Technology, Enugu
- Gombe State University, Gombe
- Ibrahim Babangida University, Lapai
- Ignatius Ajuru University of Education, Rumuolumeni
- Imo State University, Owerri
- Kaduna State University, Kaduna
- Kano State University of Science and Technology, Wudil
- Kebbi State University of Science and Technology, Aliero
- Kogi State University, Anyigba
- Kwara State University Malete
- Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, Ogbomoso
- Lagos State University, Ojo.
- Nasarawa State University, Keffi
- Niger-Delta University, Wilberforce Island
- Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ago-Iwoye
- Osun State University, Oshogbo
- Rivers State University of Science and Technology, Port Harcourt
- Tai Solarin University of Education, Ijebu Ode
- Umaru Musa Yar’Adua University, Katsina
- Yobe State University, Damaturu
- Yusuf Maitama Sule University, Kano
Private Universities
- Achievers University, Owo
- Adeleke University, Ede
- Afe Babalola University, Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti State
- African University of Science and Technology, Abuja
- Ajayi Crowther University, Oyo
- Al-Hikmah University, Ilorin
- Al-Qalam University, Kastina
- American University of Nigeria, Yola
- Babcock University, Ilishan-Remo
- Baze University, Abuja
- Bells University of Technology, Ota
- Benson Idahosa University, Benin City
- Bingham University New-Karu
- Bowen University, Iwo
- Caleb University, Lagos
- Covenant University, Ota
- Crawford University, Igbessa
- Crescent University, Abeokuta
- Elizade University, Ilara-Mokin, Ondo State
- Fountain University, Osogbo
- Godfrey Okoye University Ugwuomu-Nike, Enugu
- Igbinedion University, Okada
- Joseph Ayo Babalola University, Ikeji-Arakeji, Osun State
- Landmark University, Omu-Aran
- Lead City University, Ibadan
- Madonna University, Okija
- Mountain Top University, Ogun State
- Nile University of Nigeria, Abuja
- Novena University, Ogume
- Oduduwa University Ipetumodu
- Pan-Atlantic University, Lagos
- Redeemer’s University, Mowe, Ogun State
- Salem University, Lokoja
- Samuel Adegboyega University, Edo State
- University of Mkar, Mkar
- Veritas University Abuja
- Wellspring University, Evbuobanosa, Edo State
Proposed private universities awaiting FG’s final approval
Meanwhile, the NUC has also released the list of new proposed universities that are awaiting the federal government’s approval.
The proposed universities were listed in the NUC’s bulletin published on Monday, September 20.
The promoters of the proposed private universities have successfully submitted their letters of intent at the NUC new Board Room.
Source: Legit