The National Universities Commission (NUC) has released the list of federal, state and private universities that have the approval to operate post-graduate programmes, that is, Masters and PhD degrees.

The list was published on the commission’s official website.

The NUC expressed worry that some universities in the country are running unapproved postgraduate programmes.

It added that some institutes are awarding postgraduate degrees, either on their own or through unapproved affiliations with Nigerian and foreign Universities.

The commission stated:

“Such practices are not only unethical, but also antithetical to time-tested quality assurance best practices. The qualifications/awards resulting therefrom are not recognized.”

According to the NUC, below is the list of universities that have the approval to offer postgraduate programmes (Masters and PhD) as of 15th April 202:

Federal Universities

Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University, Bauchi Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria Air-Force Institute of Technology Kaduna Alex Ekweme Federal University, Ndufu-Alike, Ebonyi Bayero University, Kano Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta Federal University of Petroleum Resources, Effurun Federal University of Technology, Akure Federal University of Technology, Minna Federal University of Technology, Owerri Federal University Oye Ekiti, Ekiti State Federal University, Dutse Federal University, Dutsin-Ma Federal University, Kashere Federal University, Lafia Federal University, Lokoja Federal University, Wukari Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike Modibbo Adama University of Technology, Yola National Open University of Nigeria, Lagos. Nigerian Defence Academy, Kaduna Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife University of Abuja, Gwagwalada University of Agriculture, Makurdi University of Benin, Benin City University of Calabar, Calabar University of Ibadan, Ibadan University of Jos, Jos University of Lagos, Akoka University of llorin, llorin University of Maiduguri, Maiduguri University of Nigeria, Nsukka University of Port Harcourt, Port Harcourt University of Uyo, Uyo Usmanu Danfodiyo University, Sokoto

State Universities

Abia State University, Uturu Adamawa State University, Mubi Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba-Akoko Akwa Ibom State University, Ikot Ikpaden Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma Bauchi State University Gadau Benue State University, Makurdi Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University, Uli Cross River University of Technology, Calabar Delta State University, Abraka Edo University, Iyamho Ebonyi State University, Abakaliki Ekiti State University, Ado-Ekiti, Enugu State University of Science and Technology, Enugu Gombe State University, Gombe Ibrahim Babangida University, Lapai Ignatius Ajuru University of Education, Rumuolumeni Imo State University, Owerri Kaduna State University, Kaduna Kano State University of Science and Technology, Wudil Kebbi State University of Science and Technology, Aliero Kogi State University, Anyigba Kwara State University Malete Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, Ogbomoso Lagos State University, Ojo. Nasarawa State University, Keffi Niger-Delta University, Wilberforce Island Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ago-Iwoye Osun State University, Oshogbo Rivers State University of Science and Technology, Port Harcourt Tai Solarin University of Education, Ijebu Ode Umaru Musa Yar’Adua University, Katsina Yobe State University, Damaturu Yusuf Maitama Sule University, Kano

Private Universities

Achievers University, Owo Adeleke University, Ede Afe Babalola University, Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti State African University of Science and Technology, Abuja Ajayi Crowther University, Oyo Al-Hikmah University, Ilorin Al-Qalam University, Kastina American University of Nigeria, Yola Babcock University, Ilishan-Remo Baze University, Abuja Bells University of Technology, Ota Benson Idahosa University, Benin City Bingham University New-Karu Bowen University, Iwo Caleb University, Lagos Covenant University, Ota Crawford University, Igbessa Crescent University, Abeokuta Elizade University, Ilara-Mokin, Ondo State Fountain University, Osogbo Godfrey Okoye University Ugwuomu-Nike, Enugu Igbinedion University, Okada Joseph Ayo Babalola University, Ikeji-Arakeji, Osun State Landmark University, Omu-Aran Lead City University, Ibadan Madonna University, Okija Mountain Top University, Ogun State Nile University of Nigeria, Abuja Novena University, Ogume Oduduwa University Ipetumodu Pan-Atlantic University, Lagos Redeemer’s University, Mowe, Ogun State Salem University, Lokoja Samuel Adegboyega University, Edo State University of Mkar, Mkar Veritas University Abuja Wellspring University, Evbuobanosa, Edo State

Proposed private universities awaiting FG’s final approval

Meanwhile, the NUC has also released the list of new proposed universities that are awaiting the federal government’s approval.

The proposed universities were listed in the NUC’s bulletin published on Monday, September 20.

The promoters of the proposed private universities have successfully submitted their letters of intent at the NUC new Board Room.

