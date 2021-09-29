FG Releases Full List of Federal, State and Private Universities Approved to Run Post-Graduate Programmes
Education

FG Releases Full List of Federal, State and Private Universities Approved to Run Post-Graduate Programmes

by  Nurudeen Lawal

The National Universities Commission (NUC) has released the list of federal, state and private universities that have the approval to operate post-graduate programmes, that is, Masters and PhD degrees.

Your support matters. Sustain independent journalism in Nigeria – contribute to Legit.ng.

The list was published on the commission’s official website.

Full List: Federal, State and Private Universities Approved by NUC to Run Post-Graduate Programmes in Nigeria
Federal, state and private universities in Nigeria that have the NUC's approval to run post-graduate programmes in Nigeria. Photo credits: PIUS UTOMI EKPEI/AFP, AMINU ABUBAKAR/AFP
Source: Getty Images

The NUC expressed worry that some universities in the country are running unapproved postgraduate programmes.

It added that some institutes are awarding postgraduate degrees, either on their own or through unapproved affiliations with Nigerian and foreign Universities.

The commission stated:

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

“Such practices are not only unethical, but also antithetical to time-tested quality assurance best practices. The qualifications/awards resulting therefrom are not recognized.”

According to the NUC, below is the list of universities that have the approval to offer postgraduate programmes (Masters and PhD) as of 15th April 202:

Read also

Full list of proposed private universities awaiting FG’s final approval and their locations

Federal Universities

  1. Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University, Bauchi
  2. Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria
  3. Air-Force Institute of Technology Kaduna
  4. Alex Ekweme Federal University, Ndufu-Alike, Ebonyi
  5. Bayero University, Kano
  6. Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta
  7. Federal University of Petroleum Resources, Effurun
  8. Federal University of Technology, Akure
  9. Federal University of Technology, Minna
  10. Federal University of Technology, Owerri
  11. Federal University Oye Ekiti, Ekiti State
  12. Federal University, Dutse
  13. Federal University, Dutsin-Ma
  14. Federal University, Kashere
  15. Federal University, Lafia
  16. Federal University, Lokoja
  17. Federal University, Wukari
  18. Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike
  19. Modibbo Adama University of Technology, Yola
  20. National Open University of Nigeria, Lagos.
  21. Nigerian Defence Academy, Kaduna
  22. Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka
  23. Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife
  24. University of Abuja, Gwagwalada
  25. University of Agriculture, Makurdi
  26. University of Benin, Benin City
  27. University of Calabar, Calabar
  28. University of Ibadan, Ibadan
  29. University of Jos, Jos
  30. University of Lagos, Akoka
  31. University of llorin, llorin
  32. University of Maiduguri, Maiduguri
  33. University of Nigeria, Nsukka
  34. University of Port Harcourt, Port Harcourt
  35. University of Uyo, Uyo
  36. Usmanu Danfodiyo University, Sokoto

Read also

List of top 20 best Nigerian universities in 2021 emerges

State Universities

  1. Abia State University, Uturu
  2. Adamawa State University, Mubi
  3. Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba-Akoko
  4. Akwa Ibom State University, Ikot Ikpaden
  5. Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma
  6. Bauchi State University Gadau
  7. Benue State University, Makurdi
  8. Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University, Uli
  9. Cross River University of Technology, Calabar
  10. Delta State University, Abraka
  11. Edo University, Iyamho
  12. Ebonyi State University, Abakaliki
  13. Ekiti State University, Ado-Ekiti,
  14. Enugu State University of Science and Technology, Enugu
  15. Gombe State University, Gombe
  16. Ibrahim Babangida University, Lapai
  17. Ignatius Ajuru University of Education, Rumuolumeni
  18. Imo State University, Owerri
  19. Kaduna State University, Kaduna
  20. Kano State University of Science and Technology, Wudil
  21. Kebbi State University of Science and Technology, Aliero
  22. Kogi State University, Anyigba
  23. Kwara State University Malete
  24. Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, Ogbomoso
  25. Lagos State University, Ojo.
  26. Nasarawa State University, Keffi
  27. Niger-Delta University, Wilberforce Island
  28. Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ago-Iwoye
  29. Osun State University, Oshogbo
  30. Rivers State University of Science and Technology, Port Harcourt
  31. Tai Solarin University of Education, Ijebu Ode
  32. Umaru Musa Yar’Adua University, Katsina
  33. Yobe State University, Damaturu
  34. Yusuf Maitama Sule University, Kano

Read also

List of institutions in Nigeria with accredited accounting programmes

Private Universities

  1. Achievers University, Owo
  2. Adeleke University, Ede
  3. Afe Babalola University, Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti State
  4. African University of Science and Technology, Abuja
  5. Ajayi Crowther University, Oyo
  6. Al-Hikmah University, Ilorin
  7. Al-Qalam University, Kastina
  8. American University of Nigeria, Yola
  9. Babcock University, Ilishan-Remo
  10. Baze University, Abuja
  11. Bells University of Technology, Ota
  12. Benson Idahosa University, Benin City
  13. Bingham University New-Karu
  14. Bowen University, Iwo
  15. Caleb University, Lagos
  16. Covenant University, Ota
  17. Crawford University, Igbessa
  18. Crescent University, Abeokuta
  19. Elizade University, Ilara-Mokin, Ondo State
  20. Fountain University, Osogbo
  21. Godfrey Okoye University Ugwuomu-Nike, Enugu
  22. Igbinedion University, Okada
  23. Joseph Ayo Babalola University, Ikeji-Arakeji, Osun State
  24. Landmark University, Omu-Aran
  25. Lead City University, Ibadan
  26. Madonna University, Okija
  27. Mountain Top University, Ogun State
  28. Nile University of Nigeria, Abuja
  29. Novena University, Ogume
  30. Oduduwa University Ipetumodu
  31. Pan-Atlantic University, Lagos
  32. Redeemer’s University, Mowe, Ogun State
  33. Salem University, Lokoja
  34. Samuel Adegboyega University, Edo State
  35. University of Mkar, Mkar
  36. Veritas University Abuja
  37. Wellspring University, Evbuobanosa, Edo State

Proposed private universities awaiting FG’s final approval

Read also

Universities in Osun state: which are the best?

Meanwhile, the NUC has also released the list of new proposed universities that are awaiting the federal government’s approval.

The proposed universities were listed in the NUC’s bulletin published on Monday, September 20.

The promoters of the proposed private universities have successfully submitted their letters of intent at the NUC new Board Room.

Source: Legit

Tags:
Hot:
Online view pixel