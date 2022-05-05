Tertiary institutions across the world have been rated according to their education, employability, faculty and research capacity ratings

This was shown in a new publication by the Centre for World University Ranking in its 2022 report

In the report, the University of Ibadan, the University of Nigeria Nsukka, the University of Lagos and the Ahamdu Bello University are four Nigerian institutions that made between 1172th and 1941 positions

Despite the ongoing Academic Staff Union of Universities strike action which commenced on February 14, a new global university ranking has been released placing some Nigerian institutions in good positions.

The report released by the Centre for World University Ranking shows that the University of Ibadan (UI) was ranked 1,172 in the world.

The University of Ibadan took the first position among the best universities in Nigeria followed by UNN, UNILAG and ABU Zaria. Photo: UI

The institution is also ranked the number one university in Nigeria with an overall score of 69.3 points.

A 2022 to 2023 edition of the CWUR, shows that a total of 19,788 institutions were ranked, and those that placed at the top made the Global 2000 list.

In the report, the University of Nigeria Nsukka (UNN) followed UI, placed at 1775 worldwide and second in the country with 66.6 points.

A further look at the CWUR 2022 ranking showed that the University of Lagos took 1924 place with 66.0 points while Ahamdu Bello University, Zaria is at 1941 place with 65.9 points.

Both UNILAG and ABU Zaria took the third and fourth positions of tertiary institutions in Nigeria respectively.

Also top on the list of the report is the Harvard University which gathered a whole 100 points and the Massachusetts Institute of technology with 96.7points.

Stanford University is in third place globally with 95.1 points.

