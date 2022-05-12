In the interest of Nigerian students, President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday, May 12, urged the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) to call off their strike.

The Nation reports that President Buhari made the appeal at the 19th National Productivity Day Celebration and Conferment of National Productivity Order of Merit Award at the State House Conference Centre, Abuja.

Buhari went down memory lane to February 1 when he directed his Chief of Staff, Ibrahim Gambari, ministers of education, Adamu Adamu, and that of labour and employment, Chris Ngige, to address issues raised by the union.

He also appealed to the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), to remain patient as his administration works toward resolving the crisis.

